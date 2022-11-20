God knows those who belong to him

Text: 2Timothy 2:19 (MSG) – “Meanwhile, God’s firm foundation is as firm as ever, these sentences engraved on the stones: God knows who belongs to Him Steer clear of evil, all you who name God as God”.

The question you, my dear reader should ask yourself today is do you know God, and does God know you? The truth of the matter is that God knows every one of us, however, there is also a place of belonging to God.

God knows each one of us personally. Do you belong to God in your attitude, does your home belong to God? As citizens of Nigeria, we have to ask ourselves if our nation belongs to God, or if we as a people need to go back to the Lord with broken hearts and contrite spirits.

We also need to ask if the hearts of our leaders in different stratas of governance belong to God, and above all, we need to do a lot of soul searching to decipher if God know we belong to him.

The honest truth is that nobody can hide from God, neither can anybody hide anything from God. The bible in Psalms 33:13 says, “The Lord looketh from heaven; he beholdeth all the sons of men”. As a people, we need to come to consciousness that because God sees all, we need to live a transparent life in whatever sphere we might be in. This message is not just for the leaders alone, we all have the responsibility to be better humans, and the easiest way to withdo this is by belonging to God.

Belonging to God means giving ourselves to Him and to His cause. When one belongs to God (is on the side of the Lord), there is a way it is visible to everyone, in such a way that there is no need to make an announcement to people that one belongs to God. Those that belong to God bear fruits. These fruits are what makes God’s own identifiable and distinct from other people. Exodus 32:26 says, “Then Moses stood in the gate of the camp, and said, Who is on the LORD’S side? let him come unto me. And all the sons of Levi gathered themselves together unto him.”

To be on the Lord’s side is to be committed to doing the will of the Lord. And it is either you are for the LORD or against Him. Only those who know their God are permitted to be strong and do exploits. Daniel 11:32b “but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits”.

WHAT ARE THE REFLECTION SIGNS THAT YOU ARE ON THE LORD’S SIDE?

1. Your passion to know more of His mysteries. Paul said in Philippians 3:10, “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death.”

You love Him and things of the kingdom. Psalm 69:9, “For the zeal of thine house hath eaten me up; and the reproaches of them that reproached thee are fallen upon me.” You will always be light to your world. Matthew 5:14, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.” You hate compromising and corruption with passion. Hosea 9:9 says, “They have sunk deep into corruption, as in the days of Gibeah. God will remember their wickedness and punish them for their sins.” You have eternity in view. The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear-minded and examine yourself. Are you still in faith? God is coming soon than expected and never does anything that will tarnish the name of the Lord

