God needs Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Prophet tells Ugwuanyi

The Presiding Minister of the End of All Ministries (TEAM), Prophet Olisadelum Onuoha, has said God has specific need for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu State, for a three-day crusade to cleanse the world from coronavirus diseases and end the reign of queen of death.

The Prophet, however, regretted that all entreaties to the Enugu State Governor, Rt.Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, to allow the use of the main bowl of the stadium, where God has chosen as an exit to enter the world, was rejected.

He decried the colouration the request for the venue has assumed for years among the governor’s political aides and appealed for immediate approval.

Onuoha, who is the founder of the Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach, maintained that God will use his arrival for the end-time to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has infected over 50,000 Nigerians and killed many for others.

He said the widespread and panic associated with Monkey-pox, Ebola, Lassafever and Bird-flu, and rising case of homosexuality, lesbianism, sex with pigs, wicked inventions and ritual killings, emanated from the queen of death.

Speaking in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday, the cleric said this queen has sworn an oath in his anger to continue to reign supreme until God come with mighty thunders and greatest earthquake to cleanse the world through the worldwide body of Christians.

He said: “If the world needs healing from the coronavirus, let the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi give God the stadium’s main-bowl. Let there be test of power as Elijah, the Tishbite did on Mount Carmel. I repeat, let me be stoned to death, if the queen of death is not subjected to shame.

“The avenue is not to take offering but to usher-in God’s presence as it was in 1964 against the antics of anti- Christ.”

He said the Hebrew children in the Eastern part of Nigeria, the Igbos, now the physical children of Judah, has been forgiven by God, hence He attached his presence to arrival to the stadium.

