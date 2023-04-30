“But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.” Mt.19:26 “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” Mk.9:23 No one can ignore the supernatural part of God and survive.

He is the God of all possibilities except if you cannot acknowledge Him and since He made you, He is your creator you must demonstrate the ‘possibility mentality’ to stay away from every form of impossibilities. The kingdom of God is a compendium of limitless possibilities, for with God nothing shall be impossible.

To activate divine possibilities and results, it is imperative that God must become the principal factor in your life and you must also know the keys to activate kingdom possibilities as a believer in order to enjoy the limitless possibilities that have been made available for you in the kingdom. The Bible says that with God all things are possible, including your godly expectations.

Your faith and God connecting with you makes all things possible. I don’t know what men have said is impossible in your life as you are reading this message, the God of Grace is turning things around for good for you and your household in the name of Jesus. What is Possibility? Possibility simply means Positive and Ablility.

Everything is possible if you are positive and if you are available for God, everything is accessible. The strength of your faith will always determines how you will see the manifestation of what you are trusting God for. Therefore your faith is your life. Nothing Is Impossible when your whole life put in it.

Possibility mentality is the master key to doing the impossible. Look at the book of Mark 11:23 “For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.”

With this bible verse, you can do whatsoever you want to do; get to whichever height you want in life; you can have whatsoever you want to have in life and you can be whosoever you want to be in life only if you believe it and not doubt. How to secure the attention of God of possibility? 1.You must seek Him.

Zaccheus sought Jesus and found him Luke 19:3 “And he sought to see Jesus who he was; and could not for the press, because he was little of stature”. Only those who seek Him will find Him. Prov 8:17 “I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.” 2.You must pant after Him. Ps.42:1-3 “As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.

My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God: when shall I come and appear before God? My tears have been my meat day and night, while they continually say unto me, Where is thy God?” Panting people are always willing to pay any price just to get what they want, they make things happen at will and never see impossibilities.

Are you panting for God? 3.You can attract God of possibility in your lifestyle of prayer. You are as good as your prayer lifestyle. Jesus teaches that prayer is powerful; when we pray, God works. Mat.21:21–22 “Jesus replied, “Truly I tell you, if you have faith and do not doubt, not only can you do what was done to the fig tree, but also you can say to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and it will be done. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.”

It sounds like Jesus is giving us a blank cheque, to ask for whatever we want and we will receive it. Praise the Lord! 4.Your worship and your faith. Mt.8:2 ‘’And, behold, there came a leper and worshipped him, saying, Lord, if thous wilt, thous canst make me clean” Up till now, God is a spirit and we must worship Him in spirit and truth and without faith you cannot please God and if you cannot please Him, you will be disqualify for His attention.

To operate in faith, you must work side-by-side with God in faithfulness and righteousness. The answer to every problem of life is faith. Strive to invest in building your faith in order to take delivery of our redemptive.