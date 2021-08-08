God provides for the helpless

In times of need solution will always come from God if we call upon Him for help because He is at all times the present help to the needy. Human beings will ever disappoint but God will not forsake the people that trust in Him.

The Bible says in Psalm 121:1-3, I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber. The Psalmist is emphatic in saying he will look up unto heaven the abode of the Almighty God because his help comes from the Lord.

For our sake, God neither sleeps nor slumbers. His watchful eyes are over us at all times to ensure the protection and provision of every good thing for His people. Without God, we are helpless hence we should always look unto Him for all our needs. God is ready at all times to attend to our needs. God answers our prayers whenever we call upon Him.

The Bible says in Psalm 34:6, This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles. The world we are living is characterized by different troubles, challenges and problems.

Man as the chief inhabitant of this earth has the lion share of all the challenges of the world. On his own, man has no power to overcome what he faces on daily basis in the world but with God helping him, he will defeat even the Devil and his agents.

Hence man will always call on God for help in terms provision of basic amenities such as food and shelter and protection from Devil and his agents and for healing from the afflictions coming from the Devil and other earthly calamities. Israelites were faced with problems of slavery and forced labour in Egypt.

There was even plan of killing all their new born male children and taking their daughters as wives by force. They cried unto God and intervention came.

The Bible presents it thus in Exodus 3:7-8, And the Lord said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows;

And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the

Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites. God does not disappoint nor allow His people suffer indefinitely He must surely intervene in their cases to bring deliverance. It is with an eagle wings God brought the Israelites out of the bondage in Egypt.

He then led them into the Promised Land, a territory flowing with milk and honey. He ensures He gets the best and whenever He begins a project He must complete it. There is nothing He cannot do. In Matthew 19:26 the Bible says, But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible. Whenever God is set to intervene in the case of any man or situation He ensures the successful completion of whatever He started. God helps the helpless and the needy whenever they cry unto Him. Do not suffer in silence, God is available to help you and deliver you from every affliction of the Devil.

Having said the above, it is worthy of note however, that God does not answer the prayer of a sinner. Hence for you to attract Divine intervention in your case, you must be born again, live a holy and righteous life.

By doing so whenever you call on Him, He will answer you. Above all, you will also make heaven at the end of this life. Matt6v33 says “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added

