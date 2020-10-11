God shall supply all your needs

The lives of believers in Christ Jesus are devoid of struggles as long as they remain in the kingdom, under the watchful eyes of Almighty God. Our maker does not lag in ensuring the provision of all necessities of life and protection from danger at the same time empowering us to do exploits.

Hence, based on these, the Bible says in Philippians 4:13,19 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me 19 But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

Power belongs to God and there is regular transmutation of such powers to the children of God to enable them do exploits for their better living standard and upliftment. God knows the needs of his children hence when they make requests in accordance with his will he attends to their petitions. The supplies of the believers are from God.

He will allow them to do their normal work and through that he showers his blessings upon them through their daily activities of their trade or profession. Heaven supplies our needs. Whatever happens in the physical realm is always settled in the spiritual. The physical is the manifestation of the spiritual work of God. That is why the Bible says in Romans 8:31- 32, What shall we then say to these things?

If God be for us, who can be against us? 32 He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things? God is always with his people for defense and for provision thereby ensuring they lack nothing here on earth plus the eternal life in heaven at end of their earthly lives. However, there are conditions for accessing the blessings of God.

The solution lies in acceptance of our Lord Jesus Christ as saviour. Therefore the Bible advises in Matthew 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Whoever that is in expectation of Divine supply must be born again by accepting Jesus Christ as saviour through identification with him in his death and resurrection.

There are people whose interest are only in the blessings of God without regard to these services and sacrifices that bring about the Divine blessings and favours. Whoever wants to meet with his maker must be prepared to make certain sacrifices. Serving God goes with some personal denials such as preaching the gospel to win souls for Christ; purging oneself of some assumed pleasures that go with life without Christ such as sins of drinking of alcohol, fornication and adultery and the likes.

There are nominal Christians whose thrust of their petitions to God are centered on miracles of healing, financial breakthroughs and other Divine benefits. Genuine born again Christians show concern for the perishing souls; people who are yet to encounter Christ for the salvation of their souls.

Born again Christians spend sleepless nights praying for the salvation of unredeemed souls. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish and any man working towards ensuring salvation of souls is actually doing the will of God.

Such a person attracts the attention of God to himself hence whatever he asks from God is provided because he is seeking for the kingdom of God for himself and for other people. The person has given himself to the service of God working in the Divine vineyard. God in return works in the person’s vineyard by supplying all his or her needs.

The person in that category will also meet with Christ in heaven at the end of this life on the planet earth. God will supply all your needs if you serve him genuinely with all your heart.

