Faith

God that changes the situation

The world is a very harsh terrain, lording it on everybody and a lot of people are thrown off balance leading them into terrible ugly situations. In other to achieve better living, many have gone to, places in search of solutions yet their situations remained the same.

 

Some people are suffering in abject poverty, some are afflicted with sickness and diseases while others are in spiritual bondage. In all the bondages and problems, the solution lies with God almighty, the one who has the power to do all things.

 

Hence, the Bible assures us to put our trust in God, in 1st Samuein2:6-9 saying, “The Lord killeth, and maketh alive: he bringeth down to the grave, and bringeth up. The Lord maketh poor, and maketh rich: he bringeth low, and lifteth up.

 

He raiseth up the poor out of the dust, and lifteth up the beggar from the dunghill, to set them among princes, and to make them inherit the throne of glory: for the pillars of the earth are the Lord’s, and he hath set the world upon them. He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail”.

 

God is in complete control of all human affairs including the events in the spiritual realm. Whatever He determines takes place both in the spiritual and the physical world. He has the power to heal the sick, deliver from the bondage of the Devil, lift from level of potty to position of affluence. There is no doubt whosoever  that places His unalloyed faith on the Almighty God will never regret it. He has the power to bless and He is prepared to bless all that trust in Him rendering services without looking back. Whatever may be your problem now hand it over to God in prayers. In the Bible, we witnessed how Job walked with God. He was tested in both health and wealth but he proved that his faith is in God not in the blessings of God. When the going became too bad he showed his unshakeable faith in the Giver of all things in Job14:14 saying,

 

“If a man dies, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come”. In this verse, Job raised a fundamental question of death and immortality, life after death which was answered in the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

However, Job maintained that even if there is life after death, he will wait all through the days appointed for him to live on this physical world till his change comes. With his faith in God, there will be a divine intervention that will change his situation; Job is determined to wait for that God’s time for his change.

 

Again in Job 19:25-26, the Bible says, “For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: And though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God”. God is our redeemer and no matter the problem any believer is plunged into, there will ever be a Divine intervention that will change the ugly situation.

 

Based on his unflinching faith, Job is assuring himself that his Redeemer lives and no matter what happens he will be made whole to meet with his God in good health. True to his faith, the latter part of Job’s life was better than the former; God intervened in both his health and wealth.

 

The scenario above is proof God changes the situation. In the present world, Christians are facing challenges occasioned by the end time signs of the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The enemy is afflicting the believers with sicknesses, poverty, disappointments, bareness, and difficulties, making their lives unbearable.

 

The only solution to checkmate the attack of the Devil and his agents is embracing God to allow Him to have His way in your life and He will surely change your situation for the better in Jesus’ name.

