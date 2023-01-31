God told me Tinubu’ll bring North, South together –Ndibunwa

The founder of the Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, fondly referred to as Bright the seer, has revealed the iden- tity of the next president of Nigeria. The seer, who once rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the Anambra State governor ship election, has again said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been divinely saddled with the leadership of this country. Releasing herlatestprophecy, Bright the seer noted that last year June, as she prayed to God earnestly to give Nigeria the right leader, the Spirit said to her that leadership is a destiny one comes with. “The spirit said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is born to be a leader of many black people with different languages and cultures, that when his late Biological mom was alive, before she took in with his pregnancy, they used to call her ‘Iya Oba.” Even while Tinubu was young, seers and spiritualists saw him as a leader,” she said.
