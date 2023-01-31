News

God told me Tinubu’ll bring North, South together –Ndibunwa

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The founder of the Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, fondly referred to as Bright the seer, has revealed the iden- tity of the next president of Nigeria. The seer, who once rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the Anambra State governor ship election, has again said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been divinely saddled with the leadership of this country. Releasing herlatestprophecy, Bright the seer noted that last year June, as she prayed to God earnestly to give Nigeria the right leader, the Spirit said to her that leadership is a destiny one comes with. “The spirit said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is born to be a leader of many black people with different languages and cultures, that when his late Biological mom was alive, before she took in with his pregnancy, they used to call her ‘Iya Oba.” Even while Tinubu was young, seers and spiritualists saw him as a leader,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Niger Delta Avengers’ threat of sabotage curious after meeting with INC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as curious the recent threats and demands by the Niger Delta Avengers two days after his meeting with the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) at the Presidential Villa.     Buhari had met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and the INC last Thursday where he addressed […]
News

Water Resources ministry: Why we honoured 27 members of staff

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has explained why it honoured 27 exemplary serving and retired staff at its inaugural Rewards and Recognition System (R&RS) awards ceremony. The ceremony, which was held in Abuja, saw awards being given out in seven categories that include Honourable Minister Unique Act Award, Permanent Secretary Exemplary Conduct Award, Heroic […]
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity: IPMAN seeks clarification over planned strike

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it is not prepared to comment on the plans by colleagues in the northern part of the country to embark on strike action over allegation that the Federal Government is owing them bridging claims of N50billion.   The National President of the association, Chief Chinedu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica