Body & Soul

God told me to free Nigerians from poverty, says Williams Uchemba

Williams Uchemba, Nollywood actor and comedian, says he was instructed by God to leave his comfort zone in the United States to free the people of Nigeria from poverty.

 

The 27-year-old film star share a lengthy and revealing piece of his sojourn from the US back to Nigeria. He also accompanied the text with a series of pictures of him giving food and other essential items to the people of the society.

 

The ‘Merry Men’ star said he left the luxury of California after he got a “clear and sound” instruction from God to come home with the mission of helping Nigerians out of poverty. Uchemba added that at first he acted like the biblical Jonah, by refusing the voice of God, but had to acquiesce about two months after the persistent call.

 

“I hate to break this to you but majority of the time God’s plans look nothing like what you have planned for yourself, Let me tell you this little story,” he wrote. “Few years ago, I was laying in my bed in California when I got an instruction, very clear and sound instruction from God to go to Nigeria and free people from poverty, at first I acted like I didn’t hear because in my head God can’t tell me to leave the beautiful life he has given me and the little savings I have to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers I don’t even know, one might ask how does God even talk to people?.

“The voice was constant for weeks so in other not to act as though I am disobeying I started helping some few white people in the streets of Los Angeles (still have some of the videos in my page) but I noticed that the more I do that the more I feel guilty, empty and out of line from God’s plan because it was not what I was instructed to do.

 

“It took me 2 months to finally agree to travel to Nigeria and immediately I landed in Lagos from nowhere a heavy compassion for the less privilege quadrupled in my heart, I was thinking God will give me billions as he has asked me to help people but instead of money he gave me a heart of compassion for the poor and before I knew it I started to empty my account to help people.

 

“You don’t help people because you have to, you help people because you want to and feel their pain and God who sees your heart will provide what you need to give.

 

“Whenever God gives you a VISION he makes PROVISION for it, and because our ways are not God’s ways what you might think is the right way might be the opposite for God.

 

The only reason the platform is given is to the fulfill the Purpose of God.” In June last year, the comedian adopted a teenage boy and promised to grant him a full scholarship to the university level

