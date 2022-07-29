God will defeat carnal expectations on 2023 elections -Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said God will defeat the canal expectations of people in the coming 2023 presidential elections even as he advised Nigerians, especially the clergy, to pray instead of predicting who becomes the president of Nigeria.

According to the SDP standard bearer, Nigerians seem to be focusing presently on persons that cannot save the country as they have been part of the ruling class one way or another.

Speaking yesterday during the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) Presidential handing-over ceremony in Abuja during which Reverend Samson Ayokunle, handed over the reigns of power to his successor, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, the prince of Ondo Kingdom said: “The clergy are called the instruments of God as they devote their entire lives to the service of God and nothing will happen whether it is politics or any other thing that will turn people who are instruments of God to instruments of men and that the church will only be an instrument of God and will never be used by those who are playing politics and will only serve God and that His will alone prevails.”

“In terms of crisis, canal expectations are not where the solutions lie. When the armies of Israel were facing Goliath, from their experience and expectaions, they were hoping that it is one of those generals that would save Israel but God had a better plan. God brought out an unexpected David who was not regarded and not part of the army to come and save Isreal. The person that would save the Christian community and Nigeria is not the person we are expecting. It is the person God will reveal to us in our prayers. We should pray and not predict but let God take control,” he said further.

In attendance at the well-attended event were Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party; Governor Okowa of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Governor Otorm of Benue State, among others.

