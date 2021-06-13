Business

God will finish the work

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka Comment(0)

Every Christian is an ongoing project in the hand of God and the work of God is not finished in the life of a believer until the person leaves this planet earth either by death or by rapture.

 

As long as we are still living in this world, God will continue to refine us, nourish and nurture us until we leave this world. While the work in us goes on we continue to serve Him better by doing the work of God even the one we least expected we could do.

 

That is why the Bible says in Philippians 2:13, For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. God created us for His pleasure and His will for us is that while we continue to serve Him here on earth there will be continuous refining of our life into perfection to bring us into His kingdom in heaven.

 

There is no record of abandoned project traceable to God whatever He started must be perfectly finished.

 

The Bible says in John17, 36, But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work. God continues to work in us so that we as His children will equally work in His vineyard to bring the perishing souls into the kingdom. Our Lord Jesus Christ proved this when He said in verse 36, thus,

 

But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me. Our Lord Jesus Christ

 

 

working to ensure our salvation is complete and we make heaven at the end of His redemption work on us. Salvation, a Greek word, ‘soteria’ translated to mean healing, rescue, forgiveness or renewal formed the bedrock of Christ’s ministry

 

. He will continue to work on every believer till perfection is achieved so as to cause the believer meet with his maker eventually.

 

It is also the duty of the believer to allow the redemption programme of our God through our Lord Jesus Christ to be perfected and made manifest in his life so that the purpose of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and His sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary will be achieved. In Romans 9:28, the Bible says,

 

For he will finish the work, and cut it short in righteousness: because a short work will the Lord make upon the earth.

 

There is a determination to finish the work to ensure the impact is made manifest on earth through the believers who will pick up the project to continue in the evangelism and the spread of the gospel. No power or force hinders the work of God hence when He starts,

 

He brings it to perfect conclusion. In the book of Isaiah 43:10-13, it is written, Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me.

 

11 I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no saviour.

 

12 I have declared, and have saved, and I have shewed, when there was no strange god among you: therefore ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God.

 

13 Yea, before the day was I am he; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand: I will work, and who shall let it?

 

In all circumstances, allow God to work on you, open your heart and your entire system to Him, let Him have His way in your life. Whatever challenges facing you, table it before God.

 

When the enemy is after your life commit it into God’s hand in prayer, He will intervene to give you victory. In your heavenly race, ensure you serve and follow Him with all your heart, He will perfect the redemption work in your life and finish it in Jesus name.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: EU seeks new powers to penalize tech giants

Posted on Author Reporter

    The European Union wants to arm itself with new powers to penalize big technology companies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The proposed plan includes forcing tech giants to break up or sell some of their European operations if their market dominance is deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller rivals, […]
Business

Egypt, Nigeria explore pact in mining sector

Posted on Author reSunday Ojeme with agency report

Seventeen months after the Egyptian government lamented its disadvantaged trade position with Nigeria, both countries have begun a process of collaboration in mining.   To this end, Egypt Petroleum Minister, Tarek el Molla, recently held a meeting with Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, to discuss means of boosting bilateral […]
Business

Transparent sustainability plan as tool for growth

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

With Nigeria technically out of recession, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the Federal Government to accelerate disbursement of funds under the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for GDP growth. TAIWO HASSAN reports Currently in Nigerian business environment, the much talked about N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica