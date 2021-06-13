God will finish the work

Every Christian is an ongoing project in the hand of God and the work of God is not finished in the life of a believer until the person leaves this planet earth either by death or by rapture.

As long as we are still living in this world, God will continue to refine us, nourish and nurture us until we leave this world. While the work in us goes on we continue to serve Him better by doing the work of God even the one we least expected we could do.

That is why the Bible says in Philippians 2:13, For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. God created us for His pleasure and His will for us is that while we continue to serve Him here on earth there will be continuous refining of our life into perfection to bring us into His kingdom in heaven.

There is no record of abandoned project traceable to God whatever He started must be perfectly finished.

The Bible says in John17, 36, But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work. God continues to work in us so that we as His children will equally work in His vineyard to bring the perishing souls into the kingdom. Our Lord Jesus Christ proved this when He said in verse 36, thus,

But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me. Our Lord Jesus Christ

working to ensure our salvation is complete and we make heaven at the end of His redemption work on us. Salvation, a Greek word, ‘soteria’ translated to mean healing, rescue, forgiveness or renewal formed the bedrock of Christ’s ministry

. He will continue to work on every believer till perfection is achieved so as to cause the believer meet with his maker eventually.

It is also the duty of the believer to allow the redemption programme of our God through our Lord Jesus Christ to be perfected and made manifest in his life so that the purpose of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and His sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary will be achieved. In Romans 9:28, the Bible says,

For he will finish the work, and cut it short in righteousness: because a short work will the Lord make upon the earth.

There is a determination to finish the work to ensure the impact is made manifest on earth through the believers who will pick up the project to continue in the evangelism and the spread of the gospel. No power or force hinders the work of God hence when He starts,

He brings it to perfect conclusion. In the book of Isaiah 43:10-13, it is written, Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen: that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he: before me there was no God formed, neither shall there be after me.

11 I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no saviour.

12 I have declared, and have saved, and I have shewed, when there was no strange god among you: therefore ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God.

13 Yea, before the day was I am he; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand: I will work, and who shall let it?

In all circumstances, allow God to work on you, open your heart and your entire system to Him, let Him have His way in your life. Whatever challenges facing you, table it before God.

When the enemy is after your life commit it into God’s hand in prayer, He will intervene to give you victory. In your heavenly race, ensure you serve and follow Him with all your heart, He will perfect the redemption work in your life and finish it in Jesus name.

