God will raise new generation of leaders in Nigeria –Iyunade

President of the Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministry, Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has urged Nigerians to be more patient as the transformation they are waiting for will start under the next government. Iyunade added that the nation’s political system will be more vibrant because the National Assembly will create the right checks and balances to the executive.

He revealed further during a recent press conference at the headquarters of the church in Ijebu-Ode on the 27th Anniversary of the Ministry and its 21st Annual Convention, that if the assembly fails to perform up to expectation, youths will move them to perform, adding that they will be changed if they refuse to bulge. “God is going to raise a new generation of leaders to determine the economic and po-litical affairs of this country. Many of these new leaders have never been in politics or participated in governance before.

They will be put in positions of power and authority. They will perform creditably well. “God re-emphasised the fact that, those who are responsible for the sufferings and ordeals of this country will not go unpunished as they will pay the price,” he said. The theme of the anniversary and convention of the Ministry, he said is, Divine Fruitfulness and Multiplication, which he said emphasises God’s purpose and promise for those who believe in Him, according to Gen. 1:28. He revealed that the events would start on March 19

