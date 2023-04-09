Godbless, Ashabi top list of Team Nigeria for Africa

Reigning Nigeria U-20 100m and 200m record holder, Tima Godbless, and 18-yearold Ronke Ashabi who set a new Nigeria 3000m U-20 record recently are among the 55 athletes invited by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, to resume camping for the final leg of preparations for the Africa U-18 and U-20 championships scheduled to hold in Ndola, Zambia. Majority of the athletes were picked after the AFN U-18 and U-20 trials held in Kaduna last month. Ashabi set the 3000m record barely a year ago at the International School Sports Federation (ISF) held in Caen, France. Also on the list are Sule Rejoice Adijatu, Okpah Elo Blessing, Aladeloye Adetutu Funmilayo, Immaculate Daniel, Rosemary Etim and Grace Sule. Others are Joseph Joy Ayomide, Kudoro Taiwo, Mustapha Ruqqayah Kemi, Akintoye Blessing Joy, Usenbor Osaretin Joy, Bright Ada Princess and Oshiokpu Grace. For the U-20 men, Musa Kola Nurain, Ajayi Konyinsola Ismail, Adebisi Musbau, Unorji Kingsley, Toviho Enitan Olabode, Ajayi Kehinde, Ajayi Oluwabamidele, Badejo Emmanuel, Joshua Caleb, Okonye Precious, Charles Godfred Edward, Orekevwie Oghenetega, Iheakolam Joel and Habibu Salisu made the cut.

Like this: Like Loading...