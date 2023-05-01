God’ll Not Allow Anybody To Destroy New Kano Emirates – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday, declared that God will not allow anybody to destroy the four new Emirates created by his administration in Kano.

He made the declaration during his speech to mark the 2023 Workers’ Day at Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

Ganduje’s administration had splitted Kano Emirates, creating four new Emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano, and Gaya, being ruled by First Class Emirs.

With the ancient Kano Emirate, Kano now has five Emirates, with the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero, as the chairman of the Kano Council of Emirs.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, was the Emir of Bichi, until the dethronment of ex-Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11, over issues bordering on alleged insubordination to the Governor, among others.

Muhammad Sanusi 11 was installed by former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, upon the death of His Highness, Emir Ado Abdullahi Bayero, father of the current Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

However, just recently, National Leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, in a viral video said the incoming administration in Kano, will revisit the dethronement of ex-Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Kwankwaso also revealed in his video message that the incoming administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf also has plans to review the creation of four new Emirates in Kano.

The said video message by Kwankwaso has generated controversy and tension among traditional institutions within and outside Kano state.

An impeccable source confirmed to The AUTHORITY that even the Sultan of Sokoto has been holding meetings with powerful Traditional Rulers over the development.

But Ganduje, during his May Day speech insisted that the newly created four Emirates have come to stay.

According to him, the four new Emirates are etiquettes of unity, progress, and even development across the state.

Ganduje said: “Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, and history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honor the people of these regions.

“I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all.”