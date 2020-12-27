God’ll reward everyone according to their works

Every human endeavour under the heaven has a reward which no other person can give but the Almighty God, our creator.

It is the benefit accompanying any work at the end propels people to embark on such task. Sportsmen and women run races because of the trophy and cash reward it brings at the end. For our heavenly race and indeed all our works in this world there is reward waiting for us.

The Bible makes it clear to us in Revelation 22:11-14, He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.12

And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.14 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.

This is indeed a warning statement coming almost at the concluding part of the Bible. All the preaching has been made and everyone is being warned to be careful with his lifestyle that the reward of every work is coming and our Lord Jesus Christ himself will give the reward. He added that blessed are the people who will conduct themselves in accordance with the will of God such people will enter into the comfort of heaven through the right gates.

The day of accountability is coming and everyone will stand before the judgment throne to receive the reward of his works on earth. We need to be careful this time to amend our ways while the grace is still available. The opportunity of repentance will not be there forever.

The Bible warns in Jude 1:14-16 And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints,15 To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.16

These are murmurers, complainers, walking after their own lusts; and their mouth speaketh great swelling words, having men’s persons in admiration because of advantage. We should always weigh the statements we make either in the open or in the secret they will all count on the judgement day.

Nothing is hidden before God. Every little act of every individual will be made open. In Matthew 3:10, the Bible says, And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Whoever that is weighed on the balance and found wanting will be thrown into the lake of fire.

Every Christian, running this heavenly race is expected be without spot and wrinkle to ensure he or she makes heaven to receive his reward from God Almighty. It is the will of God that every man should receive the crown of righteousness. Apostle Paul was in great expectation of the crown when he said in 2nd Timothy 4:7-8, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course,

I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

Every believer should strive to put up a good fight for Christ like Apostle Paul hence we all should work out our salvation with fear and trembling by ensuring we live our life according to the will of God so as to receive our crown at the end of this life in Jesus name.

Like this: Like Loading...