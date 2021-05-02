God’ll rise to help Nigeria, says Bishop Adewunmi

In spite of the upheaval and insecurity in the nation, the Presiding Minister of the House of Prayer Ministries, Bishop Segun Adewunmi, has asked Nigerians to hold their peace pointing out that no situation is beyond God.

The cleric also advised Nigerians to continue to lift the nation’s leadership up to God in prayers, while hinting that the prevailing insecurity and leadership crises in the nation would soon be resolved by an act of God. Bishop Adewunmi expressed this belief in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph yesterday. He said: “It is true that the state of the nation today is just terrible.

But my candid advice to all Nigerians is that we should all continue to pray for our leaders; that God will give them the wisdom to do things right and take the country out of its present security and economic challenges.”

The cleric said: “There is widespread insecurity in every part of the country, agitations for dismemberment of the country, formation of regional security outfits and situations that suggest that Nigeria is already restructuring from the back door.

“We should not lose faith in God’s ability to resolve all of these life-threatening issues, because the power of God is made perfect in our weaknesses. He said in His word that right there in the midst of the problems, He (God) will provide the solution to our problems,” Adewunmi stressed.

The Bishop noted that already different ethnic groups in the country have floated ethnic-based security outfits to secure their people and the lands, adding that perhaps that and the rising profiles of various separatist groups would convince the nation’s leadership that the solution to the myriad of challenges Nigerians are facing today is indeed political restructuring.

His words: “If you look back to the period when our constitution allowed the various component or federation regions to operate full regionalism, you will observe that each region managed their resources prudently. Here in the West, we built the western Nigerian Television Station, in Ibadan, even before France could have a television station.

“With the resources we earned from cocoa, the West built one of the earliest high-rise buildings in the country (Cocoa House in Ibadan), provided free education, clean water, electricity and a strong infrastructural base in the western region.

“Up North, maize and groundnut pyramids stood an eloquent testimony to high agricultural yield and proper management of the zone’s arable resources, and the then Eastern Region did equally excellently with coal deposits, food crops including palm oil and kennel which was the main stay of that region’s economy.”

Bishop Adewunmi regretted that we now have a situation where governors of the 36 states of the federation are not at all challenged to the point of bringing the best out of what nature has deposited in their various states.

That would have allowed healthy competition within their areas of comparative advantage, so that each state can make meaningful contributions to the economic and social wellbeing of the nation. He said: “We should have a constitution that can enable every region to develop and manage their resources well.

Otherwise it will be difficult for Nigeria to experience the kind of achievements that was recorded when we practiced full regionalism, and it will be difficult to overcome our present predicaments as a nation.”

“Let the various segments of our nation regain resource control, autonomy over their regions while contributing to the maintenance of the central government. It is wrong for all the governors to sit idly only to go to Abuja monthly to collect federal allocations. “It is wrong for any nation to spend 80 per cent of its earning on recurrent expenditure and little or nothing is left for capital projects.

No nation develops like that,” Bishop Adewunmi said. According to the cleric, the race towards 2023 general election is of less importance or insignificant now. He called on the leadership to give the restructuring of Nigeria a pride of place adding that it will prove an adequate solution to the deteriorating state of insecurity, separatist agitations and lack of economic advancement in Nigeria.

“We must pray for God to accomplish all of these for our country. The situation is getting out of hand but I have a feeling that God will rise to address our needs as a nation. Perhaps the present madness will lead our leaders to embrace restructuring which Nigerians have been clamouring for,” the Bishop added

