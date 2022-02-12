News

God’ll show Nigeria mercy in 2022- Pastor Osa-Daniel

Senior Pastor in Charge of Fruitful Vine Area of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG),Okota, Lagos, Pastor Solomon Osa – Daniel has urged Nigerians of all tribes and tongues to pray for the country as God would show His mercy in 2022. Speaking with newsmen yesterday in preparation for his 50th birthday celebration, Pastor Osa -Danple peoiel, said that the good Lord that he is serving would see Nigeria through as a great country.

He advised Nigerians to be positive in their words and actions, adding that many great countries of the world passed through a tough time like some of the things that are happening in Nigeria. He commended the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his fatherly love towards him and his family members. The man of God reiterated that he is alive today to witness his 50th birthday celebration because of the enormous mercies of God. The cleric who was full of thanks to the Almighty God for delivering him from impossible and precarious situations, said “I don’t even deserve to be alive today.

 

Our Reporters

News

WHO: COVID-19 cases rising in Africa, approaching peak zone

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Fresh statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), yesterday showed that the cases of COVID-19 in the Africa region was surging weekly by over 20 per cent. African countries recording their highest number of new weekly cases since the pandemic began were noted to be the Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and Uganda. WHO […]
News

Afghanistan: Biden was advised to keep 2,500 troops, say generals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two top US generals have said they recommended keeping a force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, ahead of the full US withdrawal in August. Testimony by Gen Mark Milley and Gen Frank McKenzie to Congress seemed to contradict President Joe Biden, who said he did not recall any such advice. The Taliban took power […]
News

Anyim: South-East most qualified to produce Buhari’s successor

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

…Igbo should be given chance in 2023, says Ikpeazu Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Ex-Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, insists the South East is the most qualified zone to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 based on “equity and justice”. Anyim stated this Monday in the Umuobiakwa […]

