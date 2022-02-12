God’ll show Nigeria mercy in 2022- Pastor Osa-Daniel

Senior Pastor in Charge of Fruitful Vine Area of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG),Okota, Lagos, Pastor Solomon Osa – Daniel has urged Nigerians of all tribes and tongues to pray for the country as God would show His mercy in 2022. Speaking with newsmen yesterday in preparation for his 50th birthday celebration, Pastor Osa -Danple peoiel, said that the good Lord that he is serving would see Nigeria through as a great country.

He advised Nigerians to be positive in their words and actions, adding that many great countries of the world passed through a tough time like some of the things that are happening in Nigeria. He commended the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his fatherly love towards him and his family members. The man of God reiterated that he is alive today to witness his 50th birthday celebration because of the enormous mercies of God. The cleric who was full of thanks to the Almighty God for delivering him from impossible and precarious situations, said “I don’t even deserve to be alive today.

