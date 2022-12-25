God’ll surprise Nigerians – Iloh Nurudeen

Pastor Chichi Iloh Nurudeen succeeded her late influential father, Rev. Moses Iloh, founder of the Soul Winning Chapel, Lagos. In this interview, she reminisces on the life her father lived and how his legacy is being preserved. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

How has life been after the demise of your beloved father?

I will not tell you that life has been good or smooth. I was not really surprised that immediately a lot of people left the church. We had to start from scratch; we discovered that only the people that really came to church for Jesus that are really grounded, those that know why they are in church, not those coming for what they can get.

You knew my father that anything you tell him he was ready to empty his pocket for you. So people actually took undue advantage of that. Like the Bible says in everything give thanks and we are thanking God even in the bad, good and the ugly situations.

I thank God that what my father instilled inside me is surfacing, and my greatest regret today is that my father always told me that he wanted to talk to me. I kept postponing saying ‘Daddy, don’t worry naa. Where are you going? You are not going anywhere.’ He said ‘come, let me tell you something. Just come let me put myself into you.’ What I never wanted to hear unfortunately for me. Well I also thank God that the things he taught are imbibed and going from generation to generation. The church is not doing badly at all.

Daddy really impacted so many lives, especially the downtrodden. How have you been keeping up with this aspect?

We have not stopped reaching out to them, not even immediately after Daddy’s death. Every year, we go to Makoko and different locations to ensure that people eat food. We do it when we can afford it, also at Christmas and Easter.

Could you speak more about the help centre?

His vision was to have a centre for the youths, to train the youths because the youths are our tomorrow. He really wanted to get them together to teach them, impact them especially with politics. We had this movement he was driving as he wanted the youths to know they can always enjoy life without going the wrong way.

Daddy always wanted to give to others and impact them. He loved people, gave to them and encouraged people to give that nothing is too small to give. What we want to do with the help centre is to make it so comfortable that people could come in and have a nice hot meal twice a day and go back.

How about sponsorship?

We the children have been doing that and we are believing God that with time people will

key into it and begin to sponsor. But as the Lord blesses us we will keep doing what God says because Daddy used everything to reach out to people. So, we want to use what God has blessed us with to reach out to people.

How was growing up like for you?

Growing up was fun, we were happy and had everything we wanted. My parents were wonderful, we travelled every summer out of the country, our school shoes were top notch. We went to the best secondary school. We never lacked anything. My father was a disciplinarian likewise and my mother is too.

My mother beat us into what we are today, but our father pet us. So we had the one that loves you and the one who knocks you to submission. It was a beautiful experience and I thank God for their lives because they made us better people.

Should we say you are the one succeeding your Daddy?

Okay. Maybe you say that because right now that’s what I am doing. Most of my siblings are in America and Canada, apart from my brother who is my younger sister’s husband, we don’t call them in-laws because in our family we are all knit together. All of us are close, we support one another and nobody knows who does what or who does not.

Talking about you succeeding your Daddy, did you see it coming?

I saw it coming because then he told me every time when he looked at me that ‘I am waiting for your testimony.’ and I would say ‘God has been great.’ But he would say ‘no, I am waiting for your testimony.’ So even with what I do here I can’t believe it but I can only see the hands of God. There are certain things that you do that you wonder where it is coming from. It can only be God. So I know that God is here and he is also backing us up. There are a lot of challenges, definitely there is nowhere in this world that there are no challenges.

But I know that with God all things are possible. My strength is in God for every day I wake up and I see a brand new day it is a privilege, because tomorrow is not promised to me, but the fact that God gives me the opportunity to see another day, then there is an opportunity to do something great for him.

What is your vision for theSoul Winning Chapel?

My vision for Soul Winning Chapel is for us to win souls and reach out to people irrespective of who you are – the big, the middle class, and the low. It doesn’t matter who you are because heaven is a leveler. There is no big man in heaven; there is no small man in heaven. Heaven is a leveler. So we reach out to people irrespective of class. My father paid a lot of school fees for people and helped people in so many ways. In a similar vein, in Soul Winning Chapel we look out for ways to help people with challenges and in so doing the persons won’t feel abandoned.

Is the free school still on?

Yes. The free school is still on.

Some people have described church leadership as family business, what is your opinion?

You are very correct. People can say it’s a family church, but one thing we do here is that if you are willing to serve God the door is open to everybody as it is not meant for a particular set of people. We have Deaconess; we have Deacons; we have pastors and our branch in Ojo. There is a pastor running the church in Ojo, and we do not have a problem with that. So the door is open for anybody who wants to come in and serve.

There have been groans in the nation due to hardship. What do you think of 2023, the general elections, the economy, etc., as the year winds down?

God has a surprise for Nigeria. How he is going to do it. I don’t know how but he is going to do it. I am confident of it. God will place the right people in the right places. When it is going to happen nobody will know, but there won’t be any bloodshed because if God wants to do something he doesn’t cause confusion. So if the church rises to pray and cry, God answers, that is one thing you should know about Nigeria. The Bible says God uses the foolish things of the world to confound the wise. They are people that we are going to see that we won’t expect, but there is a reason God does what he does.

