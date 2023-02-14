God’s Own State moving to new Abia

Time and experience have shown that Abians are always looking forward to something new; the emergence of a New Abia that they can proudly call their own. It is agreed by all that we have not gotten there yet. Thus, it is a destination that is attainable. Yet, the usual attitude of seating on the sidelines as critics or passive observers rather than active participants in rebuilding Abia as a state that is economically vibrant, politically stable, environmentally friendly and enabling has been serious obstacles to attaining that great height and destination.

This attainment calls for attitudinal change, reorientation, reformation, and a paradigm shift as it were. Abia has always been known as God’s Own State thus involving God Almighty in all things is one way of insuring and assuring a sublime future, a success story foreseeable at the end of our collective struggles for the betterment of our state, God’s Own State. Instigating a New Abia of our collective aspirations which we would strive to serve even as she works for us too as is obtainable in other viable states, is a task that we must collectively and committedly pursue.

That is unarguably the only guaranteed roadmap to the New Abia that is primus inter pares and best in all metrics. Leading Abia State and delivering her to her glorious future as a beacon and shining example among advanced states within Nigeria, remains a task, even a burden, that I have carried for several years and now is the time to showcase to Ndi Abia, other Nigerians and indeed the entire world, what I can offer and the developmental strides that I am well prepared to engender on behalf of the state.

Inherent within this manifesto and plan for our dear Abia State, are viable ideas that my government shall begin implementing from our first day on duty in the course of changing the destiny of our dear state. Within it, you will discover our specific points of action of which some highpoints are offered here for your perusal. Indeed, we will deliver for our people and our state.

Education remains the foundation for a sublime future. My stance on education is clear and rests squarely on innovation and its implementation within the education sector and beyond. The educational services industry remains my forte and professional background in life and it is through this sector that we will catalyze the future that will snowball into the Abia State of our dreams.

Health is vital to all of our life’s pursuits. My administration will revolutionize the Abia State Health sector and make it compete against global benchmarks. In my quest to further understand the health industry and participate in it, I took a course in health care management in the United States of America and at some point, played a role in health supply chain management and equally constructed a number of health facilities within Abia State and beyond.

I understand the challenges within the health sector and I am ready to confront it head on. On security, there would be a new architecture that will guarantee all residents within Abia State do not lose sleep. We shall activate great levels of synergy with the existing federal government security architecture and offer Abians a technology-led security system that will see to unprecedented response from law enforcement agencies and emergency health and fire services as all are necessary in ensuring a total blanket cover for all Abians. Civil servants/pensioners in Abia are in for a pleasant treat when I am supported to lead Abia State.

It is on record that I served as the consultant that developed the reforms of the public service of the Federal Government of Nigeria and I led the kineticism towards the establishment of the bureau of public service reforms at the federal level.

Considering the plight of civil servants and pensioners in Abia State, I have no doubt that with my track record of designing and implementing reforms, both civil servants and pensioners are in for a good time as my leadership will be implementing complete public service reforms in order to restore a sense of professionalism, respect and honour to our pensioners and civil servants. On opening up our state, I had embarked on an independent survey of the Azumini Blue River via boat, to ascertain its viability for a sea port as it is connected to the Atlantic Ocean.

I had equally been to the Obeaku Sea Port, the earlier slave trade point, which has a great depth coupled with favourable nautical distance for a sea port. I undertook these visits as it was important to me to understand on a first-hand basis what I envisioned and hope to achieve in opening up our dear state to the world if given the opportunity by God and our people to serve Abia State as governor. Thus, I now have a blueprint on this allimportant area to help open up our state, especially Aba, to Trans-Atlantic trade through the development of a super sea port.

The Ntigha Inland Port will equally be supported to achieve its full potential. On industrialization of Abia State, we will encourage sectors that are struggling while developing sectors that have not been activated. We will equally ramp up mineral deposits processing throughout the state. Specifically, we will activate the development of cement factories in areas from Arochukwu to Ohafia Local Government Areas on account of vast deposits of limestone. Through the Nigerian Gas Master Plan, we will partner with the Federal Government to channel required pipeline borne gas through Akwa Ibom State to Abia State to aid the manufacture of cement.

From agricultural plantations to minerals mining and processing, we will bring to bear, massive activation of commercial activities. Sports, recreation and entertainment will receive utmost attention from my administration. As an avid weightlifter and sportsman, within a few short years, we will see a rapid increase in Abians representing Nigeria at the Olympics as we will be deliberate in the policies and systems targeted at our sports men and women and also in the development of first-class sports facilities such as stadiums with attendant indoor and outdoor sports centres.

These sports centres will be strategically located in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia to aid in the absorption of our youths and channel them into sports to win laurels for themselves and glory for Abia State. Youth employment and entrepreneurship will remain a priority of the administration I will lead. During the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, it is on record that as a consultant to the Federal Ministry of Education and the Nigerian Universities Commission, I developed the curriculum for entrepreneurship studies in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

At some point, I equally taught entrepreneurship for four years at Abia State University in order to help situate young people of Abia on jobs creation and entrepreneurship. With this ability, our government will be ahead in stimulating employment and job growth within Abia State.

Having participated extensively in entrepreneurship and large-scale construction projects all around the country and having served as a consultant to governments and global development partners from a young age till date and with verifiable proofs, with every sense of humility and modesty, I urge Abians to entrust their collective future into the hands of someone who has created employment, contributed massively in developing our nation, Nigeria and my local Uturu community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area and other parts of Abia State for a pleasant turn around in our collective experiences as Ndi Abia.

…Prof. Ibe is the Abia State governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...