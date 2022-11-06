God’s principle

In the word of God, Genesis 8:22, God says: “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease”.

God does not hide the wisdom and the keys to goodness and light from man; He lovingly plainly laid them out in His word.

It’s very important therefore for you to know that you can never cheat God’s system/ God’s laws: God’s law of harvest says, seedtime comes beforeharvestand thesetwoseasons shall never cease so far the earth remains.

*It will therefore do you so much good in life to align your thoughts, words and actions/deeds with this principle of God by taking your time to plan the kind of harvest you desire in life by the kind of seed youchoosetosow(whethergood or bad).

Harvest can be generally defined as the outcome/ result of your efforts in anything in life or can be defined as the reaping of the seeds you have sown on your farm or in your life or in the life of other people, however you go about this, there are always seeds in life and there are therefore harvest, outcomes or rewards.

*If you want the joy of harvest in your life, you must therefore consciously, diligently and persistently sow seeds of goodness towards God, towards man and towards all creation in everyareaofyourlife.

Godisthe source of light and all goodness, by His word, He will guide you. There is so much joy in harvest, because every harvest yield tens of thousands percents of returns on whatever we sowed. If you sow a seed of rice for example, it will yield over one thousand fruits and seeds, giving you so much joy and sense of fulfilment.

That is how it is in every area of life. Harvest can be very joyful and it can also be sorrowful depending. on the seed you are sowing whether consciously or unconsciously, you must reap what you sow in life; you can never

escape that

and you cannot cheat that system no matter how smart you think you are, you are under God.

In Galatians6:7, God says: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap”. “…apply yourself consciously diligentlyandconsistentlytowell doingforindueseasonyoushall reap your reward if you refuse to quit” says Galatians 6:9.

Quickly, let me point you to the most important three areas you need to watch out for the kind of seeds you’re sowing into your own life and others:

Your Thoughts/your mindsets are seeds: Your persistent and habitual thoughts are seeds either for greatness or for failure in life. Your thoughts rules your attitudes, it rules your words and rules your actions in life and ultimately determines the outcome of your life.

What kind of seeds are you sowing into your heart by the kind of thoughts you think and permit in your heart? In Proverbs 4:23 God’s word says:”Keep thy heart with all diligence; For out of it are the issues of life”. That’s simple, the outcome of your life is determined by your mindset, your thoughts. Check yourself!

Your words are seeds: without any controversy, God’s word established it, words are seed. Jesus says in Mark 4:14: “The sower soweth the word”. Wow, what can be more plain and simple as this?

Whether you know ‘this’ or not; “whenever you speak any word, you are sowing seeds”, therefore watch the kind of words you speak about your life and about others. You will surely reap what yo say:.”death and life are in the power of the tongue: And they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof”.

