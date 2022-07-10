God’s promise at the time of famine

God knows that righteous will experience famine even if it is caused by the sinners and the disobedience.

God has promised to preserve and feed his people at such time. The book of job records in chapter 5, verse 20 that ‘in famine he shall redeem thee from death and in war from the power of the sword. At destruction and famine thou shall laugh…’

Famine cannot destroy the people of God, rather they will laugh at it and see end of it. A child of God is not to be sad and lose joy of the Lord at famine time, rather he is to be filled with joy that God will supply all his needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus (phil.4:19).

He is to be expect the abundant supply of God. He’s to see God with the eye of faith that famine cannot stop God from doing what He promised to do. God also assures us of his help in psalm 33:8-19 ‘Behold, the eye of the Lord is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy to deliver their soul from death and to keep them alive in famine.

Famine is dangerous. It can wipe away people. But God has promised to keep alive those who hope in his mercy. At the time of famine, don’t put your hope in salary or business but on God who controls the seasons. You will not die in famine. Hunger will not destroy you and your family.

He will support you with corn, wheat, fat, oil hand all that you require for comfortable live. Furthermore, God gives us more assurance of His supply as recorded in Psalm37:18-20 ‘the Lord knoweth the days of upright and their inheritance shall be forever.

They shall not be ashamed in the evil time and in the days of famine they shall not be satisfied.’ Every child of God that is upright, that obeys God and follows His ways has nothing to fear when famine comes calling.

He should turn to God in prayer; claim his inheritance as guaranted in God’s word. I see you going beyond this hard time. God, Jehovah jireh, the Great provider will satisfy you with food and all oyou require surviving the season and safely landing you in season of abundance again.

Hunger and lack belong to young lions and those who lack God’s fear (ps.34:9-10), but there shall be no lack in the lives of they that seek the Lord. God is a rewarder of they that diligently seek him 9Heb.11:6b).

BIBILICAL PRINCIPLES FOR SURVIVING FAMINE

In this section, we shall now look at principles we should apply when famine comes.

The first one is that I call issac’s strategy. ISSAC STRATEGY (GEN.26; 1-22) In Gen.26:1-5 we read ‘And there was a famine in the land…

And issac went unto Abimelech King of the philistines unto Gerar. And the Lord appeared unto him, and said, go not down into Egypt, dwell in the land which I shall tell thee of: sojourn in this land, and I will be with thee, and will bless thee, for unto thee, and unto thy seed, I will give all these countries, and I will perform the oath which I sware unto Abraham thy father… and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed because that Abraham obeyed my voice and kept my charge, my commandments, my statutes, and my laws’.

The wind of famine blew across the place Isaac was staying, and he wanted to go to Egypt. God told him, do not go down to Egypt. Egypt represents the world and its system. God did not want Isaac to apply worldly strategy to solve his temporal problem. He did not want him to go and taste the spoil of Egypt because that can block Isaac’s vision for a better tomorrow. My dear sisters and brothers please do not go down to Egypt to solve your temporal problems.

The season of famine is temporal. It will soon come to pass. Don’t because of food lose your salvation and inheritance in God. Every problem has expiry date. Your problem will soon expire. Everything in this world is subject to change including that unpalatable season you are going through. Endure harness as a good soldier of Christ and apply surviving strategies in this book.

Your light will shine again and time of refreshing and abundance will come to you again in Jesus name. At this time of famine, God did not send bags of rice, and containers of vegetable oil to Isaac.

He gave him His promises and word that can sustain him. God may not send you food immediately, but if you lay hold upon His promises and do the needful as you will soon see in this book, plenty food and resources…watch out for the next episode stay blessed.

