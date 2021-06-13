God’s wrath imminent over crass iniquity, cleric warns

God’s wrath is tilted towards the Nigerian space and everyone who is involved in the shedding blood of the innocent and other calamities befalling the country has been warned to repent while there is yet time.

The warning was given by female pastor and Coordinating Minister of Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO), Pastor Clara Alao, who disclosed that she got the revelation during two separate encounters she had with the Lord, over the state of the nation.

Her words: “Whosoever and whatsoever group or personality that is behind the spiritual and physical conditions and calamities in Nigeria should repent now.

The blood of the innocent people killed is crying for vengeance. The iniquities in the land have reached the highest level. God is not a respecter of persons. He will judge everyone according to their works.

“Therefore, those concerned should repent now before it is too late. God is about to pass through the nation Nigeria with His wrath. He is the Creator of the universe. I am that I am changes not. He will do whatever He says He will do.

Those concerned must repent now before it is too late.” The minister also appealed to Nigerians to stop every act of wickedness and genuinely repent; and further warned that nobody can withstand the anger of God. Pastor Alao noted the citizens of Nigeria have no other country they call our own.

“I am appealing to all Nigerians to arise and do the needful now. God is angry with us.” “I pray that Nigeria will not become a goat nation in Jesus name. God will show mercy if we seek for forgiveness. But if we refuse to repent and continue in our wickedness and iniquities His wrath will come upon us,” Pastor Clara Alao warned.

The cleric specifically sent a passionate to the body of Christ in the country, urging church leaders to place more emphasis on righteous while advising all believers in Nigeria to stay away from every form of ungodly acts. Through its current bulletin, the woman of God also enjoined the body of Christ to strive to be able to present a Church without spots or wrinkles when Jesus Christ returns. “Two messages from our Lord Jesus Christ to the body of Christ are to repent and to stop acts of strife and disunity, hatred, unforgiving, unrighteousness, misuse of gifts, selfishness, anger,” she stressed.

Pastor Alao also stated that Christians and indeed Nigerians in general should shun habits like lack of self-control, procrastination, disobedience, fearfulness, selfish evangelism, self- exaltation, blasphemy, false doctrine, laziness, idolatry, disorderliness, dishonesty, un-thankfulness, sexual perversion, untruthfulness, impatience, pride, bribery, indiscipline and cursing” among other ungodly acts.

She insisted that also churches must put more emphasis on evangelism adding there is need more than before to win more souls for God’s kingdom in this end time. The reconciliation and intercessory minister wants ministers of the gospel to preach more about heaven and hell with serious awareness and enlightenment; warning that “God is not a respecter of persons.”

To buttress her point, she cited the book of Colossians 3:5; “Take heed! My humble appeal to us all is please let us all arise and do the needful. Our God is merciful and he is also a consuming fire.

Remember, He will start His judgment from the church. I pray that the blood of Jesus Christ will not be in vain over his church, our lives and nations in Jesus,” Pastor Clara Alao, prayed.

Like this: Like Loading...