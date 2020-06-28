Godwin Maduka debunks $1m bribery allegation

The founder of Las Vegas

Pain Institute and

Medical Centre and Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP)

governorship aspirant in

Anambra State, Dr. Godwin

Maduka has debunked the

allegation the he gave a

bribe of $1million to former

governor Peter Obi to assist

him in securing the governorship

ticket of the PDP,

describing it as wicked and

miscalculated lie.

In a statement made available

to the press and signed

by Dr. Maduka himself, he

said that he was disappointed

at the allegation because

he thought Nigerians; especially

Anambrarians had

passed that level of childish

politicking.

He said he was most

pained that they even

brought in the name of the

revered octogenarian, Prof.

Ben Nwabueze into their

concocted lies in order to

give it some air of legitimacy.

Dr. Maduka, who said

it was the COVID-19 lockdown

that was holding him

from coming back home

and facing his campaign,

said that he had been in Nigeria

severally before the

outbreak of the pandemic

and had met and discussed

his programmes with a lot

of well-meaning Anambrarians

who were willing

to accept him on the basis

of his competence, record

of achievements, vision and

achievable promises to Ndi

Anambra.

On Peter Obi, who he was

alleged to have bribed, Dr

Maduka said that those

saying that about Obi did

not know the man and that

they should have cooked up

other lies than the issue of

receiving money from anybody,

which Nigerians, in

his words, “ know is alien

to Obi’s character.”

“I have known Obi over

the years and I can tell you

that he is one among few

Nigerians that I can shout

from the rooftops that went

into politics for the common

good. I can equally tell you

that he is admiringly beyond

reproach and some of

us that have his character

traits were even encouraged

by his success to venture

into politics,” Maduka said.

