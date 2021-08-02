Godwin Maduka favoured to become next Anambra Governor

Many people would ponder with much gusto why a nobleman like Dr. Godwin Maduka; a world-renounced medical expert, businessman and astute philanthropist would walk down the path in the murky waters of Politics; a game perceived to be dirty by many. For those wondering why he delved into active politics in Nigeria is engineered by his love for humanity, most especially, the people of Anambra state where he was born decades ago before leaving to study outside the shores of Nigeria. Apart from his deep love and passion to liberate his home state by further placing it on the map as a state in Nigeria well known for its trade, commerce and hub for a technological revolution in Nigeria, He is also not joining the bandwagon of people who cast aspersions on people in government but he has also put himself up for the service to humanity by obeying the clarion call of his kinsmen and wide supporters across the state to contest for the plum job as the next Governor of the state succeeding the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano who would have completed his 2 terms as stated by the constitution.

For over a decade, Anambra has faced a deficit in infrastructure and provision of basic needs of Ndi Anambra to survive. After carefully taking a survey on what are the lapses of the government in its mode of delivering its campaign promises to the people; with his listening ear, Maduka came up with lofty ideas that would distinguish his government from the previous one. Armed with vast knowledge in world politics and corporate governance, he devised a workable, bankable and pragmatic approach to bringing smiles to the faces of Anambra people. For him, Governance is not rocket science. Governance is made easy and simplified. He has employed all necessary approaches leveraging on the weakness and challenges of the present-day government to prepare his own simplified approach to make sure he delivers on his promises to uplift Anambra state. With years of experience as a medical expert, he is ready to transfer his magic wand in business to transform Anambra state to meet an enviable height.

For the cosmopolitan gentleman, living in the United States of America has shaped his experience on how to manage institutions, human resources, creativity, innovations, and also deliver on wealth creation. He is no run-of-the-mill politician, known for plating lies on a platter but a man tested and trusted with a very commendable character. He has promised to create an enabling atmosphere for business to thrive as Governor of Anambra state. With his wide exposure and educational qualification, having graduated “summa cum laude” in chemistry from Rust College and studied pharmacy at Mercer University, graduating in 1988, his educational resume possess an intimidating status among other guber contenders. He is richly blessed with a robust working relationship experience. He studied medicine at the University of Tennessee and went to Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for my post-graduate training and residency in anesthesiology, critical care and pain management, graduated in 1997. His love for educational excellence and service to humanity, he is currently an adjunct professor at Touro University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Away from his wide academic qualifications, Maduka is a well-established man who is enjoying the good life. With sheer dint of hard work and resilience, he was able to build a life that he had envisaged from himself during his formative years. Despite growing from a rustic background with poor parents, he was able to break all barriers, galvanized from nothing to something striking the right chord with the Nigeria spirit of excellence and success. His numerous achievements attracted his kinsmen as they mounted pressure on him to return home and join active politics. His contesting for governor is not something he is into along. He has the backing of strong political leaders, opinion leaders, youths and women of Anambra who are solidly behind his candidature. His political movement is massive and in no time they have turned a formidable team posing as a threat to rivals.

The Umuchukwu born Businessman is a stickler for success. Little wonder why anything he touches turns into gold. Hence led to his overload of numerous projects he has embarked upon. The various project according to Maduka is not in any way relating to his ambition as a politician. It’s strictly corporate social responsibility CSR a way to give back to the community that produced him. His philanthropic work is just an avenue to show that he is a lover of humanity. He is also working assiduously to make sure he places Anambra state as a top destination for medical tourism. With the construction of a Medical Research Centre at Umuchukwu community in Orumba South Local Government, Anambra State, it will provide jobs to our doctors who travel abroad for a greener pasture and it will also enable a reduction in forex expenditure for medical tourism. On completion, the 15 storey gigantic project would turn the obscure locality into a city of knowledge and a hub of medical research in the country and African continent at large.

Among all the candidates jostling to govern Anambra state, taking a deeper look at their pedigree, the Okeosisi Orumba is the most qualified without excess baggage in terms of track record and corruption-free profile. He is a man of integrity who loves to impact his people. He also plays politics in a more refined way. Unlike most of his rivals, He does not have a godfather. Because of the aftereffect of godfatherism as seen in politics over decades, he chose to steer clear from it. Like a gust of fresh summer wind, Maduka is like a new fish in the pond of water; who is bringing governance close to the people in a different dimension. He has promised that his projects would be human-oriented focused that would benefit all sundry. Some of the notable projects he has embarked on are the construction of a 17-floor multiplex world-class Medical Facility (to serve as a hospital, research center and college of medical sciences), Two Churches and Houses for clerics of both Catholic and Anglican churches, Two monasteries for churches, Trinity Hospital and Maternity, 100 standard houses for widows and the poor, immaculate Conception International College 1 & 2, with buses donated, Barracks for the Civil Defense staff, Police Station, Magistrate & State High Courts, Five-star hotel known as Lion of Africa resort, a standard market & Post office, Provided transformers to boost electricity within and around neighboring communities, A befitting Palace for the monarch, Community Hall and Village’s Hall and many more project to his credit.

With these numerous progressions in his capacity as a private citizen, one would wonder what he would have done if he is in charge of the state as the Governor. With these and numerous reasons, Abambra people passed a Vote-of-confidence on him as they have also intensified their effort to make sure he runs as Governor and wins. Despite the outcome of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Primary election that produced Mr. Valentine Ozigbo which was later struck out by a federal high court. His movement in the quest to emancipate Anambra by savouring it from corrupt government officials and other businessmen with no credible pedigree who just want to delve into politics for personal gains, his massive supporter’s soot by him in solidarity declaring their unflinching loyalty as they are pressuring him to contest under another party or run as an independent candidate as they are sure of victory at the November election with a wide margin. After a long time, this is the first time his people would remain united by putting behind political affiliation to stand by him as they believe in his ability to proffer a lasting solution to the problems of Anambra state. As it stands, with the numerous internal crisis rocking all the major political parties in the state contesting the guber seat in November 2021, Godwin Maduka is still in the race as all odds favors him. The crisis is a blessing in disguise for him as the road to victory seems crystal clear. While other political parties are were busy throwing tantrums staying divided, Maduka is consulting and making sure his house is strong and united. His numerous achievements have made it easy for him to cruise home to victory shocking his detractors and naysayers. Like a game of chess, Maduka now has the perfect time to strike. He is a formidable force to reckon with and his followership across the state has proved that he is indeed a man who is ready for the job.

As a lover and promoter of the youth and women demography, he has constantly engaged them and promised to give them a high stake level of engagement in his government. He is of the opinion that; youths and women play a pivotal role in the growth of any country and if given the opportunity to serve in full capacity as Governor, owing to his background as a well-traveled man across the world, he would make sure Anambra gets special status in the country.

Using his numerous foundations as a bait of contact, he constructed roads in Owerri Ezukala and Ogbunka. He also moved out of Anambra to Mbano in Imo State and Nneato at Abia to execute projects. In Umunze, Maduka has contributed to developing a housing scheme to help reduce housing deficiencies for middle-class earners. He has also embarked on educational scholarship funds to cater for many Nigerians all over the world. Contrary to the popular axiom that; a King is not respected in his home state; Maduka is well-loved and appreciated by his people. After numerous works for humanity, he was appreciated with top awards like; Prestigious Heart Beat of Africa Award, Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Igbere Man of the Year Award, Top 100 Men of Success & Top 100 Doctors/Dentists – My Vegas Magazine, Africa’s Most Inspirational Developmental Entrepreneur and Philanthropist – PAMA, Man of the Year award – Unique Club of Las Vegas to mention a few. With a global perspective, the father of five is committed to the course of the black race finding its place in the world stage with a dream for Anambra State and Nigeria to remain more prosperous, where people live in abundance and every home & citizen would benefit from the dividends of development of democracy.

The generous philanthropist per excellence is in a league of its own. Anambra is happy to have such an illustrious son who is ready to stake his all in his bid to liberate Anambra from the shambles of corruption and governance deficit. He is a top contender who is not intimidated by other candidates. His manifesto is simple, pragmatic and people-oriented. He is also working round the clock to make sure Anambra is a go-to hub for foreign and local direct investment and also creating employment. He has also promised to place more huge investments in the security of lives and property. Anambra is a state indeed blessed with human resources and top billionaire business moguls. When elected as Governor, his template of governance will breed a new set of millionaires and billionaires. Dr. Godwin Maduka is the only candidate who can take Ndi Anambra to the promised land. He is ready to embark on that quest not minding how rough it might turn out; he is ready to make that sacrifice for his people for things to get better for an average Anambra indigene.

