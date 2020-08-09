Godwin Osemudiamen Kakulu: A tribute

Since his untimely demise on January 3, 2020, not only the wife and children of Godwin Osemudiamen Kakulu have missed him, but also the members of the Ambrose Alli University(AAU),Ekpoma, alumni association Lagos.

Apart from the fact that he was a member of the immediate past executive of the association, ‘Kaks’ as he was fondly called, brought laughter and joy to all. His postings on the WhatsApp group, witty as they were, brought sunshine to the group. His untimely death has therefore created a vacuum in AAU alumni. Born in 1961 to Pa Jeremiah and Madam Victoria Kakulu of Irrua town in Edo, Godwin grew up in Ilorin, Kwara State.

While growing up, Godwin exhibited unique qualities love, empathy and selfless service. He was number three among the children of his parents. Godwin started his elementary education at St. Mary’s Primary School Kabba, now in Kogi State and later proceeded to Federal Government College Ilorin for his Secondary school education.

He was admitted to read History at the then Bendel State University, Ekpoma, now Ambrose Alli University and graduated in 1989. Godwin Kakulu’s years in the university was a most exciting one as it afforded him the opportunity of coming in contact with some of his closest acquaintances especially his best friend, Caroline Ekiomoado (nee Emohare), who he later married on 27th April, 1996.

He traversed all the departments and faculties of the school and kept outstanding relationships that lasted throughout his lifetime. Popularly referred to as ‘Kaks’, he was different things to different people. He always had a way of touching lives positively anywhere he went. His other nicknames included ‘Officer’ and ‘Captain Williams’.

He was a very confident motivator, generous and jovial and he loved social networking. He was always available to proffer and provide solutions to every problem around him. Kakulu was also smart, adventurous and sociable. He could flow in any crowd.

He was a comedian of sorts and enjoyed throwing jabs at friends. He lived a very principled life and always said: “It is not suffering that kills a man but too much happiness”.

He constantly admonished all around him to be of help to others. Kakulu had a very sterling working career distinguishing himself as a marketer and an entrepreneur. He was Marketing Manager at Emily Millionaire Cosmetics Limited, Lagos and later moved to Top Klass Cosmetics Limited as Marketing Director. His passion for business led him to establish his own cosmetics company, Belle Cosmetics Limited.

He later delved to corporate events management consulting for blue chip companies. He is the owner of the popular Switch Lounge at Abule Egba, Lagos. Kakulu was the perfect family man. He loved family time and was always talking about his family.

He was blessed with two children, Eva Kakulu, daughter and Conrad Kakulu, son. His uncompromising love for his family and charismatic nature made him his family’s hero. He meant the world to his family and was a very loving and protective husband and father.

There was a particular day when his daughter, Eva (then a baby) was restless and could not sleep. His wife had gone to work and after Kakulu managed to rock Eva to sleep, a shoemaker who was plying his trade had ended up making so much noise near the window with his toolbox that Eva woke up.

Kakulu rushed out and grabbed the toolbox from the shocked shoemaker and flung it away. He couldn’t comprehend anyone disturbing his little princess’ sleep. Apart from his unwavering love for his family, he also loved listening to news and watching football.

He was also an ardent foodie who loved great food. A major event shaped his life and he never stopped telling the story. It was when as a restless young boy, his father got him and his younger brother Edmonson arrested for selling some household items.

This incident made him declare that he would always be principled and avoid police cases in his life. Expectedly tributes have been pouring in from friends and colleagues especially Ambrose Alli University , Ekpoma alumni, Lagos branch since the announcement of his demise on Friday January 3, 2020. His cousin Nick Kakulu described Godwin Kakulu’s death as a ‘joke taken too far’. “Without a hint, without a goodbye you left us all.

You were the other husband my wife knew, you were the other father my children knew. You were the big brother I fought and fraternized with at the same time”, he wrote in his tribute.

”You gave many hope even when you needed that hope the most and didn’t know how that hope will come. You loved the stranger not because of who he was but because he was a part of humanity,” Nick Kakulu concluded.

Godwin Kakulu left behind his wife Carol and two children, Eva the daughter and a lawyer and Ehi, a Mechanical Engineer. As his body was interred in his home town Irrua in Edo State on Saturday, January 25,friends, colleagues and family members will forever remain a man who put humanity first before personal pleasure, a man of wits and convivial disposition.

But his friends will take solace in the fact that he left a good legacy in a very short period of time. Adieu Kaks !

Konyebagu, writes from Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...