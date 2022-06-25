Goge Africa honours Air Peace chairman, Onyema, for contribution to tourism

The management of Goge Africa, a leading media and tourism promotion outfit in Africa, has commended the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for his contribution to the development and promotion of tourism in Nigeria and Africa through the services of his airline, which is connecting countries in Africa.

In visit to the airlines headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac – Moses, while presenting Onyema with a wooden map of Africa, lauded him, saying: ‘‘We appreciate Air Peace for adding great value to tourism development especially in West Africa sub-region. And in recognition of his many strides as a private airline operator and his passion for the development of the travels and tourism industry in Africa.’’ She also used the occasion to appeal to governments across Africa to give more attention to tourism development and promotion by creating enabling environment for it to thrive. ‘‘We appeal to the governments of West African countries especially, to play their part by providing enabling laws and conducive environment for tourism to thrive,’’ she said.

