Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa, Nigeria LNG powered tourism training commences in Lagos

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The tourism training powered through the partnership of Goge Africa and Nigeria LNG was during the week flagged –off in Lagos with many trainees in attendance. The training is expected to last for weeks before spreading to other parts of the country such as the Bonny Island in Rivers States.

Speaking during the opening session, the Chief Executive Officer of Goge Africa, Isaac Moses, said it was a fulfillment of a dream, pledging that the trainees would benefit immensely from the pool of faculty members drawn from the various sessions of tourism and the economy. While the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac-Moses, expressed delight and appreciation to Nigeria LNG and other facilitators for the partnership, saying that tourism has gotten to a good start in the year.

‘‘We are grateful for the tremendous support and excited about the future of tourism in Nigeria,’’ she said. The team from Nigeria LNG was led by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams; Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Godson Dienye; the Head of Media Relations, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku; Head, Brand and Events, Yemi Adeyemi; and Social Investment Advisor, Gboyega Otolorin. Lagos State was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Princess Adedoyin Ajayi, and the Deputy Director of Tourism in the ministry, Mrs. Adamma Oni. While the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) team, which are part of the faculty, was led by the Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Campus, Mrs. Chinyere Uche- Ibeabuchi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Fayemi has created enabling environment for tourism –Lanre-Ojo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has been commended for creating the enabling environment for the tourism sector to thrive in the state. His commitment to the sector was lauded by his Seniro Special Assistant on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Lanre-Ojo. This is even as the SSA pledged to work with the newly inaugurated Federation of […]
Travel & Tourism

Nuli partners Veggie Victory on 100% plant-based meat

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Nuli, Nigeria’s leading healthy food restaurant chain and natural juice brand, in partnership with Veggie Victory, Nigeria’s first vegan food company, have launched a 100% plant-based meat product at all Nuli restaurants in Lagos. ‘Vchunks’ is a meat-substitute, manufactured by Veggie Victory, made exclusively from plants like wheat, meaning is it all-natural, without cholesterol or […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO partners Google to host first Tourism Acceleration programme in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Google has joined in the effort to revival tourism business in Africa following the impact of COVID-19 which has seen the continent loss over $350 revenue from tourism sector. To this, it has partnered the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to launch the first ever Tourism Acceleration Programme in Sub Sahara Africa, a digitisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica