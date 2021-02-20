Goge Africa, Nigeria LNG powered tourism training commences in Lagos

The tourism training powered through the partnership of Goge Africa and Nigeria LNG was during the week flagged –off in Lagos with many trainees in attendance. The training is expected to last for weeks before spreading to other parts of the country such as the Bonny Island in Rivers States.

Speaking during the opening session, the Chief Executive Officer of Goge Africa, Isaac Moses, said it was a fulfillment of a dream, pledging that the trainees would benefit immensely from the pool of faculty members drawn from the various sessions of tourism and the economy. While the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac-Moses, expressed delight and appreciation to Nigeria LNG and other facilitators for the partnership, saying that tourism has gotten to a good start in the year.

‘‘We are grateful for the tremendous support and excited about the future of tourism in Nigeria,’’ she said. The team from Nigeria LNG was led by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams; Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Godson Dienye; the Head of Media Relations, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku; Head, Brand and Events, Yemi Adeyemi; and Social Investment Advisor, Gboyega Otolorin. Lagos State was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Princess Adedoyin Ajayi, and the Deputy Director of Tourism in the ministry, Mrs. Adamma Oni. While the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) team, which are part of the faculty, was led by the Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Campus, Mrs. Chinyere Uche- Ibeabuchi.

Like this: Like Loading...