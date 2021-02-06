Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa, NLNG partner on tourism training

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Goge Africa has announced a partnership with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to offer intensive and hands on training on tourism business to Nigerian youths. This, according to the management of Goge Africa, is part of its dedication to developing the tourism sector and impacting Nigerian youths through deepening knowledge. The Chief Executive Officer of Goge Africa, Ambassador Isaac Moses, said that the collaboration is part of the off-shoot from the series of online conferences on “Cross-Sectoral Collaboration for Tourism and Economic Development” held last year by the tourism outfit to support development of the tourism sector.

To this end, he said Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas has agreed to partner with Goge Africa on a tourism training project to develop capacity for the sector. “To drive domestic tourism in Nigeria, we need capacity building, investment and greater awareness within and outside the tourism ecosystem,” said Moses.

The training which is schedule to last for two weeks will hold in Lagos in the month of February, with experiential training in three other different locations including Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Tailor-made for youths with a flair for travel, tourism and hospitality, the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Ambassador Nneka Isaac-Moses, stated that: “Our overall goal is to enlighten the trainees with an effective understanding of the principles of the tourism and hospitality industry, while developing capacity for sustainable development and entrepreneurial skills.” According to her, the key focus on courses to be administered are: Scaling career prospects in the tourism sector, grooming the right consumer engagement behavior, developing stakeholder attitude for ensured success, E-business and the digitization of travel; and understanding the impact of destination positioning/attraction as well as your personal brand in tourism.

The trainees will grasp the concept of ecotourism, to foster the preservation of their environment while contributing to the economic growth of their communities. “Successful tourism entrepreneurs need theoretical and experiential framework that is fit-for-purpose in a global pandemic, and this is what we hope to address with our training program,” Moses.

Goge Africa’s progressive curriculum highlights quick practical tips for excelling as tour operators, tour guides, bloggers and travel engagement partners, while observing international standards merged with local content. The company is also offering posttraining mentorship for the candidates.

