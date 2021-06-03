Goge Africa partners Sterling Bank, others to train tourism operators

Goge Africa has partnered with Sterling Bank Plc, Lagos State government (LASG), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to train operators in the tourism industry as part of an effort to equip them with the requisite knowledge and understanding required to operate successfully in the local tourism sector. Goge Africa is an award-winning pan-African organisation specialising in arts, culture and tourism development and the showcase of Africa’s heritage to more than 40 million television viewers worldwide.

At the training programme held in Lagos recently, Mr Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking with Sterling Bank, advised participants to find their niche and be different in using their strength to project the Nigerian tourism sector to the outside world. He observed that the fundamental challenge to tourism development in Nigeria is the lack of pride in what “we have.

“We rarely create travel experiences for tourists and do not project our tourist attractions and destinations that have much potential. It explains why Nigerians travel the world to go and pay for those things that are here in the country.” While acknowledging the challenges facing the domestic tourism sector, Atilola assured operators that funding would not be their problem. He disclosed that Sterling Bank would give them the necessary support because the bank is committed to developing the country’s tourism value chain.

