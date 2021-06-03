Business

Goge Africa partners Sterling Bank, others to train tourism operators

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Goge Africa has partnered with Sterling Bank Plc, Lagos State government (LASG), Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to train operators in the tourism industry as part of an effort to equip them with the requisite knowledge and understanding required to operate successfully in the local tourism sector. Goge Africa is an award-winning pan-African organisation specialising in arts, culture and tourism development and the showcase of Africa’s heritage to more than 40 million television viewers worldwide.

At the training programme held in Lagos recently, Mr Shina Atilola, Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking with Sterling Bank, advised participants to find their niche and be different in using their strength to project the Nigerian tourism sector to the outside world. He observed that the fundamental challenge to tourism development in Nigeria is the lack of pride in what “we have.

“We rarely create travel experiences for tourists and do not project our tourist attractions and destinations that have much potential. It explains why Nigerians travel the world to go and pay for those things that are here in the country.” While acknowledging the challenges facing the domestic tourism sector, Atilola assured operators that funding would not be their problem. He disclosed that Sterling Bank would give them the necessary support because the bank is committed to developing the country’s tourism value chain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebook’s legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firm’s tools were “powerful, and dangerous.” The brief warns that the growth of “a robust, unchecked, commercial market for cyber-surveillance tools would dramatically increase […]
Business

Changing lives with lights, positive energy: The quest of Home Décor Brand Elitist 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Incandescent wall art is undoubtedly an unconventional choice, but as people turn towards individuality in their interior design, it’s becoming more mainstream. From neon lights to hot colors, incandescent wall art truly captures the personality of a space, bathing it in a fun glow. Noticing this trend was on the rise, Elitist, a modern […]
Business

Old Mutual partners Lagos to drive e-learning

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ollowing the introduction of virtual learning by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in response to the shutdown of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, Old Mutual has announced comprehensive material, and financial support for the initiative to fast track the adoption of virtual learning especially amongst children from vulnerable communities across the state.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica