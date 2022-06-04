Goge Africa, partners to promote Destination West Africa project

Intra Africa travel and tourism has had its challenges bordering from lack of awareness of its destinations, to barriers that impede air travel. This has further been exacerbated in a post pandemic era. Having identified the gaps in domesticating Intra-Africa tourism, Goge Africa and its partners have come together to launch the Destination West Africa project. This project is to encourage Africans to travel within Africa, and the campaign kicks off with the West coast of Africa.

According to the organisers of the project, the first leg will see them touring four West Africa countries, namely; Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast, with Nigeria as the hub while the second leg spans Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea Conakry.

As travel and tourism rebounds, the organisers are advocating for the lowering of barriers and cost of intra- Africa travel especially on the west coast to enable tourists explore the gems it has to offer rather than making Dubai, America or Europe thier first choice West Africa offers free movement and vi-sa-free opportunity through ECOWAS protocol, which makes it easier and affordable for the tourists. The project will see the organizers engage with government, policy makers, national tourism boards and stakeholders in host countries.

The team will visit tourist attractions to shine the light on destinations with the aim to promote trade and economic activities within the region. Tourism, culture and business opportunities in West Africa. Attract Nigerian travelling population to visit West African countries. Draw the attention of world travelers to West Africa. Share the beauty of our common heritage, cultural similarities and diversity with one another and the global community. Position partnering countries as must visit destinations in Africa. Each leg of the project will take minimum of two weeks. The team comprises of Destination promoters, tour operators, media, bloggers, influencers , travel and tourism advocacy group, TV show hosts and celebrities.

