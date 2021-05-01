Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa restarts tourism training circuit

Following the break in its tourism training circuit started last year due to COVID -19, Goge Africa has announced plans to restart the nationwide training event for youths with prospect in tourism business. The training is partnership with different bodies ranging from oil and gas to finance and banking. To this end, an onsite training session has been scheduled to hold in Lagos Mainland area of Lagos, spanning four days while one day will be devoted to experiential trip on the field.
Though the training circuit scheduled to hold between May 17 and 20 is free for all selected participants, however, Goge Africa in a statement said that accommodation, feeding, and transportation to and from training venue is the responsibility of the trainees. According to the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac – Moses, the course content entails: Ecotourism and Sustainable tourism; Tour packaging; Characteristics of a Successful Tour Guide; Social Media and Tour marketing; Marketing and Sales of Tourism products for Beginners; Introduction to taxation for Entrepreneurs; Financial Literacy; and Scaling Tourism Business in a Pandemic.

