Goge Africa tasks Lagos govt on water transportation

Goge Africa through its club, Goge Africa Travel Club, organised a boat cruise in Lagos State to commemorate the World Tourism Day 2021. Packaged in collaboration with Jetty Jetty, KumChop Afrikana, Bestmangames Limited, and Kizomba Nigeria, the event was attended by an assemblage of tourism practitioners, allied tourism service practitioners and young travel enthusiasts. The choice of boat cruise, according to the Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac – Moses, was a strategic move at promoting the benefits of cruise experience on Lagos waterways, especially as an alternative means of transportation across the state.

The event afforded many of the participants a rare opportunity to explore the benefits of boat cruise as many of them challenged the state government and investors in investing more in water transportation so as to expose many people to the benefits of it and ease the traffic gridlock on Lagos roads.

One of the beneficiaries of the Goge Africa Tourism Training, Banji Alfred, who was part of the boat cruise, noted that the cruise was remarkable and memorable, as he identified the need for such events to “sensitise the populace on the need to explore water transportation not just for leisure but in a bid to ease the traffic situation of the state.” Also speaking on the cruise, a travel journalist, Ola Awakan, called on other tourism operators to emulate cruise tourism, observing that it will expose more people to the “beauty of tourism destinations through the waterways.” Nollywood producer, Lilian Amah, noted that the event was a brilliant idea. She further added that “tourism initiatives as the boat cruise opens up beautiful, but hitherto unnoticed parts of our country which can be used as locations for future productions.”

