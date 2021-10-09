Goge Africa thrills with Greater Nigeria Independence Cruise

It was celebration galore across the country last week as Nigeria marked its 61st Independence anniversary, with people rolling out the drums and green and white carpet to toast to the nation. Operators in the nation’s tourism landscape were not to be undone as they too partook in the feast, rolling out different cultural tourism and fun filled events.

In Lagos, Goge Africa led the throng with a boat cruise that was tagged: Greater Nigeria Independence Cruise. It was a twin celebration by the tourism and media promotion outfit led by the duo of Isaac Moses and Nneka Isaac – Moses, as it also doubled as the 22nd anniversary of the multiple awards winning outfit. The cruise event was in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos Ferry Services.

Over 150 people were feted on the cruise aboard the expansive MV Adimu Orisa Ferry along the waterways of Lagos State. The fun filled and entertaining event featured a lot of enthralling activities including lip-smacking cuisines, networking, music and dance with an electrical performance by ace dancehall musical act, Blacky. Chief Executive Officer of Goge Africa, Ambassador Isaac Moses, took the audience down the memory lane as he recounted the early and humble beginning of Goge Africa, which 22 years on has become a solid reference point in the promotion of Africa tourism and media industry, with other outfits born along the line.

While the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu that the event was to showcase the viability of Lagos tourism. He used the opportunity to tell Lagosians and the world about the safety and enjoyable nature of cruise on Lagos waters. He called on the people to take time out to experience Lagos through the waterways.

Noting the importance of the waterways in the promotion of tourism in the state, the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, stated that: “Using the waterway would make it easier for Lagosians to move from one destination to another,” adding, ‘‘so we want to encourage the public to continue to use our waterways.”

Reiterating the adoption of the waterways as an alternate means of transportation in Lagos, the Managing Director of Lagos Ferry, Ladi Balogun, said: “See a viable and reliable alternative to road transportation, not only to commute people, but also for entertainment, tourism and social events on the waterway.” He further stated that Lagos:”Is setting a standard for everybody, because this is a Lagos for the future, this is what we want to see. ‘‘We are showing it to the world, we are demonstrating to everyone that yes, we can do it. Not only on the road but also on the waterway. So, this will give way for the multi-modal transportation that we’ve been preaching since year 2000.”

