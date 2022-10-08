Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa urges against demarketing Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The recently held World Tourism Day (WTD) on September 27 witnessed a lot of pomp and celebrations, with different countries and operators putting different events to mark the day. This was also heralded by goodwill messages on the prospects and challenges of the tourism sector. One of the operators in Nigeria, Ambassador Nneka Isaac-Moses, who is the co-founder and Managing Director of Goge Africa Worldwide Limited, on the day gave an inspiring message, challenging Nigerians to put an end to demarketing the countries through their attitudes and negative comments but instead emphasis more of the good of the country and not its failures. Excerpt

In Rethinking Tourism, I would like to appeal to Nigerians generally, most especially tourism practitioners, to stop demarketing this country! Each time some of us have an opportunity to speak in public, they unconsciously paint Nigeria bad; forgetting our beautiful heritage, culture and rich history, our contribution to global development in various areas of human endeavours, the natural endowment of this great country, the very creative resilient people of Nigeria. The indomitable spirit of the ordinary Nigerian is second to none.

Not to mention the unstoppable discerning, smart-working Nigerian youths with guts and enough ideas to rule the continent! Look at what Nigeria is doing in the global music space, literature, film industry, technology, medical and other areas.

Our country is not as unsafe as Mexico, or USA with their gun-trottting youths. People still visit Israel and Lebanon. South Africa has continued to project and market their mosaic of cultures and colours rather than project the creepy shadows of their past history. The Rwanda genocide history has been packaged for tourism and they are reaping the benefits of tourism arrivals.

I know most Nigerians speak from their point of pains but, in so doing, we end up demarketing Nigeria thereby making it difficult for Nigerian tour operators to sell domestic and inbound tours to foreigners. So, I think Nigerians should discuss these negatives among themselves constructively. Let’s minimise the public outbursts about the negatives and our failed leadership. Rather let us focus on the positives and the possibilities that we have within us as a people and the beautiful prospects tomorrow has to offer us and our children.’’

 

