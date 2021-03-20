Goge Africa’s Nneka Isaac-Moses wins Eko Star Film and TV Awards

The Managing Director of Goge Africa and Tourism Ambassador, Mrs. Nneka Isaac – Moses, has emerged as one of the recipients of the Eko Star Film and TV Awards, an award dedicated to celebrating women in Film and Television across Nigeria. It is also a special recognition in honour of International Women’s Month. The awards were curated by the Nigerian International Film and TV Summit in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Culture, Arts and Tourism, and Ebonyi Life Place. The event is one of the programmes listed in the Eko Tourism, Art and Culture Series 2021. An initiative launched to highlight the multi-faceted cultural landscape of Lagos.

