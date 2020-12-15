Gogo Bethke’s Journey to Top 3% Real Estate Success

“It was hard,” Gogo Bethke says of her introduction to the land of opportunity. “I had to learn a lot and too much right away. I put my clothes in the luggage and I got on the plane. I got off in New York, and I asked this guy who was talking to me, ‘English please?’ He said, ‘I’m speaking it!’ I realized very quickly that I had learned British English, which is the prim and proper version, and the U.S. uses a lot of slang.”

Gogo planned to spend a year in the U.S. learning English before returning to Hungary to finish college. However, she says the Universe had other plans. “I was trained in New York as an au-pair for two weeks, then I came to Brighton, Michigan,” she explains. “About two months after I got here, I met my husband. We were married two months after that and we’ve been happily married now for over seventeen years.”

Gogo’s family was completed with the addition of two sons, one of which was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. This diagnosis enlivened her role as a stay-at-home mom. She notes, “I’m pretty active in the Type 1 Diabetes community. I try to advocate for him for the newest technology and hopefully a cure one day.”

However, this zeal only grew stronger when Gogo was introduced with a career opportunity she couldn’t pass up. She recalls, “When the boys were about to be in school, my neighbor came to me and said, ‘You’re so social, you have so many friends and you’re so active on social media, you should become a realtor.’”

She continues, “At the time, I was a stay at home mom and I was like, ‘What a great idea!’. I went and talked to the broker and they hired me right away. They even paid for my school. They said if I pass my licensing, they’ll pay me back with the first transaction I did.”

From there, Gogo’s real estate career skyrocketed. Leveraging the power of social media, she has built a brand from the ground up, gaining over 70,000 followers and partnering with over 300 agents, teams, and brokerages across the world. Gogo loves collaborating with others, helping everyone grow to their ideal level of success, and showing others in the industry how to generate leads organically as she has. She travels and speaks internationally about the power of social media marketing in real estate, and also offers an online course, Gogo’s Bootcamp, which provides agents with her hard-won tips for major success in real estate.

Today, Gogo is renowned as the “Social Media Queen of Real Estate” and was recently voted number one in the state of Michigan by PropertySpark. Her next goal is to scale Gogo’s Bootcamp to multi-million dollar revenue by the end of 2020. If her perseverance thus far is any indication, there is no doubt she will continue to accomplish any goal she sets her mind to.

