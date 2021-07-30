Gold Cup: Mexico win halted by offensive chanting

Mexico’s 2-1 semi-final win over Canada in the Gold Cup was temporarily stopped because of offensive chanting.

The game was 1-1 when it was halted late in the second half, before Hector Herrera scored the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time in Houston, reports the BBC.

“The referee activated the Concacaf anti-discrimination protocol due to discriminatory chanting,” said the tournament organisers.

Orbelin Pineda had put Mexico in front before Tajon Buchanan’s equaliser.

Mexico will play the USA, who beat Qatar 1-0 in the other semi, in the final in Las Vegas on Monday.

The Mexican Football Federation was fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,615) by FIFA for homophobic chants from fans during a World Cup win over Germany in 2018.

