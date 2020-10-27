Business

Gold gains as fresh virus wave looms over economic recovery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and a fresh wave of coronavirus infections threatened to further slow down a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,903.16 per ounce by 0801 GMT.
U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,906.50.
“The resurgence of COVID-19 is leading to a broader risk-off sentiment in global markets and this is supportive of safe-haven assets,” said Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.
“Investors are clearly not bearish on gold at the moment… Long-term investors continue to hold gold amid the broader uncertainty, be it the U.S. elections or the pandemic,” Barot added.
Many countries, including the United States, Russia and France, are setting records for COVID-19 infections and forcing some of them to impose new restrictions, risking derailing any global economic recovery, reports Reuters.
The dollar index dipped 0.1% against rivals, pressured by strong economic data out of China and South Korea, making the bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Investors were, however, cautious ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, while negotiations over a new relief aid showed no signs of progress.
While U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed hope that an agreement can be reached before the elections, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that talks have slowed.
Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
Elsewhere, palladium gained 1% to $2,374.88 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.9% at $877.34.
Palladium prices could test $2,600 by mid-2021 bolstered by market tightness and stimulus measures, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note.
Silver rose 0.5% to $24.44 per ounce.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Jos DISCO gets new Managing Director

Posted on Author From  Musa Pam, Jos

The Board of Directors of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has appointed Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori as the Managing Director of the electricity outfit. Bakori a consummate engineer with a reservoir of knowledge of the energy sector is a veteran in the electricity industry having spent most of his years with the Nigerian Electricity Power Authority […]
Business

Old Mutual partners Lagos to drive virtual learning in school

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ollowing the introduction of virtual learning by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in response to the shutdown of schools due to COVID-19, Old Mutual has announced comprehensive material, and financial support for the initiative to fast track the adoption of virtual learning especially amongst children from vulnerable communities across the state.     […]
Business

NITDA to partner Nigerian Army on simulation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The National Information Technology Development Agency has indicated its willingness to form an alliance with the Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria, a formation of the Nigerian Army to establish a simulation Centre for the military. The NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this recently when he hosted the Director-General, LFSCN, Major General Garba Sani Abdullahi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: