Gold mining: Ganduje calls for collaboration between FG, states

UHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called for collaboration between state governments and the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to boost the country’s gold economy.

 

It will be recalled that recently, the Federal Government launched one of its initiatives on gold, popularly known as Presidential Gold Mining Initiative, which was the first step taken to revolutionise the Nigerian gold economy.

 

Addressing a gathering of stakeholders yesterday during the formal launching of ‘Kano Gold Durbar,’ held at Ado Bayero Mall in the state capital, Governor Ganduje explained that by collaborating with the Federal Government, state governments would find it easier to utilise the gold available in their respective states for their development. “It is on this note, I find it worthy to appreciate and commend the Federal Government on its recent initiative.

 

What is more interesting is the aspect of jobs creation whereby about 250,000 jobs are going to be created under the initiative” he explained.

 

The governor,represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said Kano State had established the office of the Special Adviser on Solid Minerals and was doing everything possible to provide the enabling environment for mining in the state.

