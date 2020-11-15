Gold plated baby pram worth N2.7m

This gold plated old style pram will surely draw all attention
to the mum and dad walking their little one.
This baby stroller is one of the most expensive in the
world, fit for a royal baby.
If all others were modern and trendy and came with all
kinds of bells and whistles, this one is a lot more bare bones
and old style. The only difference is that it’s plated with gold.
Oh, and it comes with a music box, like the ones in the past
– long before the iPhone was invented, blue satin lining and
some very special looking fur, making the baby inside look
like a royal baby. Another big difference is the $6,000 price
tag.
At $6000 price tag, this pram is worth N2,760,000 in Nigerian
currency.