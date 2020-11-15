Gold plated baby pram worth N2.7m

This gold plated old style pram will surely draw all attention

to the mum and dad walking their little one.

This baby stroller is one of the most expensive in the

world, fit for a royal baby.

If all others were modern and trendy and came with all

kinds of bells and whistles, this one is a lot more bare bones

and old style. The only difference is that it’s plated with gold.

Oh, and it comes with a music box, like the ones in the past

– long before the iPhone was invented, blue satin lining and

some very special looking fur, making the baby inside look

like a royal baby. Another big difference is the $6,000 price

tag.

At $6000 price tag, this pram is worth N2,760,000 in Nigerian

currency.

