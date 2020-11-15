Body & Soul

Gold plated baby pram worth N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

This gold plated old style pram will surely draw all attention
to the mum and dad walking their little one.

 

This baby stroller is one of the most expensive in the
world, fit for a royal baby.

 

If all others were modern and trendy and came with all
kinds of bells and whistles, this one is a lot more bare bones
and old style. The only difference is that it’s plated with gold.

 

Oh, and it comes with a music box, like the ones in the past
– long before the iPhone was invented, blue satin lining and
some very special looking fur, making the baby inside look
like a royal baby. Another big difference is the $6,000 price
tag.

 

At $6000 price tag, this pram is worth N2,760,000 in Nigerian
currency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

“Hello Africa!” radio show now on Ujima Radio Bristol UK

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

African arts, music and culture is taking center stage as “Hello Africa!” Show is now airing on Ujima Radio Bristol UK. Beats Fuzion UK’s ‘Hello Africa’ show chose to feature on Ujima Radio because of company’s work ethics and reputation in the United Kingdom media.   According to the Producer and Presenter of “Hello Africa!”, […]
Body & Soul

I can never be any man’s third wife – Chinenye Uyanna

Posted on Author interview with Ifeoma Ononye

Nollywood actress, Chinenye Uyanna shot to lime light with her first movie in 2012, ‘Shakara babe’. After that, the sexy actress who is among the newest pretty faces in the movie scene has been in several movies. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, the actress, who also runs online businesses along side her acting career, […]
Body & Soul

Go suck a lemon

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  D ebola could not believe her ears.     Aunty prophetess was pregnant! So, she was hunting for a man too?     “You’ve been praying for me for over five years and nothing happened despite my despiration,” Debola said.     “That is the problem. That desperation has cost you a lot. Let […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: