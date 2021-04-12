Sports

Gold rush for Team Rivers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya BENIN CITY

 

…as Delta wins Volley gold

Team Rivers on Sunday increased its medal haul at the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 in Benin, Edo State.

 

It was a commanding victory for Team Rivers in the finals of the Men’s Beach Volleyball as they defeated Team Imo 2-0.

 

Chidiebere Okeke and Emenike Ezike showed class in the two sets leading from start to finish as they won by 21-16.

 

Speaking after the victory, Okeke told our correspondent that it was a great game against tough opponent but happy winning the title. “Iamhappythatwewonthegold,” hesaid.

 

“As a team, we have been working hard and getting the gold was the icing on the cake after so much hard work from training to competition proper.

 

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the state government for the support during the time we were in camp and also since we arrived for the festival.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

