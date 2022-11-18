Goldberg emerges Official Beer of national teams

Nigerian Breweries Plc once again deepened its long-standing partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, November 17, 2022, wijereth the announcement of Goldberg Premium Lager Beer and Life Continental Lager Beer, as “The Official Beer of the Super Eagles.”

The announcement comes as the brewing giant reaffirms its commitment to refreshing football fans and providing world-class football experiences football. Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende commended Nigerian Breweries for their continuous commitment to the beautiful game of football especially locally and at the grassroots level.

“It is commendable that Nigerian Breweries is dedicated not just at the international scene but also show great commitment and support to repositioning football at the local level. “It is no surprise that this time, they are entering the space with two iconic brands,” he said. “Nigerian Breweries has chosen to deepen their love for the game as well as the Super Eagles at a time when we are all dedicated to the mission of repositioning our national teams for local and global excellence while building a sustainable football culture for the country,” Hon. Mobolaji added.

