Goldberg, Life, and Zagg Energy Drink support Eagles’ comeback

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been assured total support from Nigerian Breweries Plc brands Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink, as they seek to bounce back after their surprising defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The Super Eagles’ perfect run in the qualifiers was halted last Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja where they were beaten 1-0 by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs. Goldberg, a premium beer, aims to inspire the Eagles to achieve great things again that will re-enact the golden moments that the team has always been synonymous with.

“Nothing spoil, we’ll bounce back! We keep cheering till the final whistle and let’s go @NGSuper Eagles #OmoluabiFC,” said in a post on Goldberg’s Instagram page after the match and ahead of the Match-day four duel in Bissau on Monday. Life, a fine-quality continental lager beer known for its deep connection to Nigeria’s culture and history, is made for celebrations of progress in every phase of one’s life. By backing the Super Eagles, Life emphasises its commitment to the nation’s progress and its belief in the power of resilience and hard work to overcome challenges. Zagg Energy Drink, also aims to energise the team and the Nigerian fans, fuelling their passion and drive for success.

Principals Cup kicks off February 26

The Main Organising Committee of the National Principals Cup has announced that the revived National competition earlier scheduled to kick off on February 12 will now start from February 26 . The secondary school showpiece will be heralded with an opening ceremony and match between Government College Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos at the Agege […]
EPL: Spurs win at Wolves, Man Utd draw at Saints

  Manchester United were held to a Premier League draw at Southampton, who claimed their first point of the new campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side started the season in blistering fashion by hammering Leeds but were poor for large periods on the south coast, reports the BBC. United almost scored in the opening six minutes […]
Amokachi charges Eagles’ defenders to change club

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi has advised Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem to leave Spanish side Leganes after the club was relegated from La Liga. Omeruo teamed up with the Cucumber Growers permanently from Premier League side Chelsea after delivering convincing showings during his loan stint. The centre-back featured in 23 league games for […]

