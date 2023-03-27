Goldberg, Life, and Zagg Energy Drink support Eagles’ comeback

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been assured total support from Nigerian Breweries Plc brands Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink, as they seek to bounce back after their surprising defeat to Guinea-Bissau in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The Super Eagles’ perfect run in the qualifiers was halted last Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja where they were beaten 1-0 by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs. Goldberg, a premium beer, aims to inspire the Eagles to achieve great things again that will re-enact the golden moments that the team has always been synonymous with.

“Nothing spoil, we’ll bounce back! We keep cheering till the final whistle and let’s go @NGSuper Eagles #OmoluabiFC,” said in a post on Goldberg’s Instagram page after the match and ahead of the Match-day four duel in Bissau on Monday. Life, a fine-quality continental lager beer known for its deep connection to Nigeria’s culture and history, is made for celebrations of progress in every phase of one’s life. By backing the Super Eagles, Life emphasises its commitment to the nation’s progress and its belief in the power of resilience and hard work to overcome challenges. Zagg Energy Drink, also aims to energise the team and the Nigerian fans, fuelling their passion and drive for success.

Like this: Like Loading...