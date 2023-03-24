Sports

Goldberg, Life Continental and ZAGG Energy Drink Pick Super Eagles/Guinea Bissau Match Awards

The Super Eagles will be turbo-charged for Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Three brands from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Goldberg, Life Continental and ZAGG Energy Drink are offering extra motivation for the Eagles as they seek early qualification for next year’s AFCON tournament billed to take place in Cote d’Ivoire.

As part of this new sponsorship drive, each of these three brands will present awards and monetary rewards to distinguishing Super Eagles players today in Abuja. Life Continental premium lager beer will be presenting the ‘Man of the Match’ award while Goldberg will award the player who scores the winning goal against Guinea-Bissau. As widely agreed upon, the gold in Goldberg is not just a word, it’s the mark of the distinct quality that cannot be compared to any and that is why the brand would be especially celebrating whoever is voted Man of the Match. Another thriving brand of beer also produced by Nigerian Breweries, Life Continental, which is made to be enjoyed on every occasion, will be part epoch making occasion. The Man of the Match award is an important part of the football culture and recognise outstanding individual performances during a game.

They provide a platform to celebrate the best players and their contributions to the team’s success However, beyond the traditional award, ZAGG Energy Drink, an unconventional energy drink brewed to perfection, is coming out with something unique. The Energy Drinkwill reserve special honour for the ‘Energy Moment of the Match.’ This award recognizes the most impactful moment of the game and is sure to keep the players energized and motivated throughout the match

