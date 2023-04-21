Goldberg New TV Commercial Underscores Hard Work, Dignity Of Labour

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc has unveiled its new TV commercial dubbed EKu Ise 2.0.

The TV commercial, which features Goldberg’s ambassadors, reiterates the brand’s effort at promoting the Omoluabi values of hard work and enjoyment but takes it a notch higher by calling on consumers to take pride in their various professions and layer the same with excellence.

The commercial features a compelling story, stunning visuals, and a catchy soundtrack that captures the attention of viewers.

“It also brings to the fore the values of excellence, teamwork, and reward for hard work, among others.

The storyline of the TVC is based on the idea of a concert where different professionals work hard behind the scenes to create a memorable experience for the audience.

This story sees music icon, Olamide, playing the role of a painter; popular actor and skit maker, Mr Macaroni, playing the role of a photographer; renowned Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, playing the role of a fashion designer; while ace actress, Toyin Abraham, plays the role of a makeup artist.