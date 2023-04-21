Goldberg New TV Commercial Underscores Hard Work, Dignity Of Labour

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc has unveiled its new TV commercial dubbed EKu Ise 2.0.
The TV commercial, which features Goldberg’s ambassadors, reiterates the brand’s effort at promoting the Omoluabi values of hard work and enjoyment but takes it a notch higher by calling on consumers to take pride in their various professions and layer the same with excellence.
The commercial features a compelling story, stunning visuals, and a catchy soundtrack that captures the attention of viewers.
“It also brings to the fore the values of excellence, teamwork, and reward for hard work, among others.
The storyline of the TVC is based on the idea of a concert where different professionals work hard behind the scenes to create a memorable experience for the audience.
This story sees music icon, Olamide, playing the role of a painter; popular actor and skit maker, Mr Macaroni, playing the role of a photographer; renowned Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, playing the role of a fashion designer; while ace actress, Toyin Abraham, plays the role of a makeup artist.
These individuals are seen working with enthusiasm and excellence, all in preparation for a concert where they spend time with friends enjoying ice-cold Goldberg Beer.
Famous Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney, and ace Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo also featured in the TVC further harping on the brand’s message.
“The commercial’s story further underscores what we are able to achieve as a collective when we all work hard, and layer it with excellence and enthusiasm,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg.
“We are thrilled to share our latest commercial with the world. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a powerful and engaging message that reflects the ‘Omoluabi’ values that the Goldberg brand embodies.
“We hope that this commercial inspires our consumers and indeed everyone to work hard, chase their dreams, and enjoy the rewards of their labour,” Aroyehun added.
“The commercial will air on major television networks across the country, radio stations and digital platforms. The visuals of the commercial will also be cascaded on billboards, bars and other channels.
“Goldberg remains committed to celebrating the Yoruba culture, upholding the ‘Omoluabi’ values of hard work and excellence, and will continue to fuel enjoyment among consumers.