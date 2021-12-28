Golden Albion win Ikpeba Football Challenge title

Golden Albion Football Club of Warri have emerged the champion of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, U-17 Warri, 2021. Golden Albion defeated Great Avengers FC 1-0 with the winning goal scored by Eme Ekemini. Ekemini was voted the tournament Most Valuable Player. He was also the only the player that scored a hat trick in the competition. The champion got a cash prize of N150,000 for their efforts, while first runners up, Great Avengers, got N100,000. Great Stars FC emerged the third place team after defeating FC Galaxy 3-1 in the loser’s final played at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Warri as they take home a cash prize of N70,000, while the fourth place team got a cash prize of N50,000. The grand finale was highlighted by the NoveltyfootballmatchbetweenVictorIkpeba andfriendsagainstBet9jaAgentsinWarri. The Ikpeba team that had ex-internationals like Ifeanyi Ekwueme, Edema Fuludu, and retired great Nigerian players like Darlington Omodiagbe, Winluck Ugojor, Humphrey Jebba, Mobosi Brodericks and Abayomi Olorunda defeated the Bet9ja Agents 3-2 with Edema Fuludu scoring twice and Ikpeba once to outwit their opponents.
Related Articles
EPL: Chelsea beat Spurs to extend unbeaten run
Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. The Blues opened the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Leicester in goalless draw at Wolves
…as Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom Leicester City’s outside hopes of winning the Premier League title suffered a blow after being held to a goalless draw at Midlands rivals Wolves. Brendan Rodgers’ side lie in third place, four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool at 16:30 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Musa must earn shirts on merit in Pillars, Eagles
Football is a game that shows many sides to the actors, the players. They enjoy the good side and the other side as well. Coaches, fans and administrators of the game also endure various sides of the game. That is why people talk about the three results in the game – win, draw or a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)