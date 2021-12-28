Sports

Golden Albion win Ikpeba Football Challenge title

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Golden Albion Football Club of Warri have emerged the champion of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, U-17 Warri, 2021. Golden Albion defeated Great Avengers FC 1-0 with the winning goal scored by Eme Ekemini. Ekemini was voted the tournament Most Valuable Player. He was also the only the player that scored a hat trick in the competition. The champion got a cash prize of N150,000 for their efforts, while first runners up, Great Avengers, got N100,000. Great Stars FC emerged the third place team after defeating FC Galaxy 3-1 in the loser’s final played at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Warri as they take home a cash prize of N70,000, while the fourth place team got a cash prize of N50,000. The grand finale was highlighted by the NoveltyfootballmatchbetweenVictorIkpeba andfriendsagainstBet9jaAgentsinWarri. The Ikpeba team that had ex-internationals like Ifeanyi Ekwueme, Edema Fuludu, and retired great Nigerian players like Darlington Omodiagbe, Winluck Ugojor, Humphrey Jebba, Mobosi Brodericks and Abayomi Olorunda defeated the Bet9ja Agents 3-2 with Edema Fuludu scoring twice and Ikpeba once to outwit their opponents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea beat Spurs to extend unbeaten run

Posted on Author Reporter

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. The Blues opened the […]
Sports

EPL: Leicester in goalless draw at Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom Leicester City’s outside hopes of winning the Premier League title suffered a blow after being held to a goalless draw at Midlands rivals Wolves. Brendan Rodgers’ side lie in third place, four points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who face champions Liverpool at 16:30 […]
Sports

Musa must earn shirts on merit in Pillars, Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football is a game that shows many sides to the actors, the players. They enjoy the good side and the other side as well. Coaches, fans and administrators of the game also endure various sides of the game. That is why people talk about the three results in the game – win, draw or a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica