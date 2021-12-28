Golden Albion win Ikpeba Football Challenge title

Golden Albion Football Club of Warri have emerged the champion of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, U-17 Warri, 2021. Golden Albion defeated Great Avengers FC 1-0 with the winning goal scored by Eme Ekemini. Ekemini was voted the tournament Most Valuable Player. He was also the only the player that scored a hat trick in the competition. The champion got a cash prize of N150,000 for their efforts, while first runners up, Great Avengers, got N100,000. Great Stars FC emerged the third place team after defeating FC Galaxy 3-1 in the loser’s final played at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Warri as they take home a cash prize of N70,000, while the fourth place team got a cash prize of N50,000. The grand finale was highlighted by the NoveltyfootballmatchbetweenVictorIkpeba andfriendsagainstBet9jaAgentsinWarri. The Ikpeba team that had ex-internationals like Ifeanyi Ekwueme, Edema Fuludu, and retired great Nigerian players like Darlington Omodiagbe, Winluck Ugojor, Humphrey Jebba, Mobosi Brodericks and Abayomi Olorunda defeated the Bet9ja Agents 3-2 with Edema Fuludu scoring twice and Ikpeba once to outwit their opponents.

