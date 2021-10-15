Golden Dawn: Army flags-off free medical service in Ebonyi

The Nigerian Army, yesterday flagged off free medical services in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Flagging off the medical services on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Commanding Officer, 24 support Engineer Regiment, Nkwegwu Military Cantonment, Lt Col. Malik Sa’ad, said the program was part of the military exercise in the South East named Exercise Golden Dawn Change 2021. He urged the people of the community to access the free medical services and expressed the hope that it will address their health challenges.

“The Chief of Army Staff has to extend his goodwill to the people of Ebonyi State and that is why we selected this place to benefit from this exercise. The medical outreach is free and we want you to access them to improve your health,” he said. Sa’ad said the medical services will foster good relationship between the Nigerian Army and the people.

He explained that the Exercise Golden Dawn 2021 recently launched in the state and across the South East zone was aimed at checkmating all criminal activities in South East zone. The indigenes who received various medical services said they are relieved that the military has met their medical needs which according to them, will boost intelligence gathering in return.

Like this: Like Loading...