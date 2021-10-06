News Top Stories

Golden Dawn: Ohanaeze urges army to face criminals, avoid intimidation of Igbos

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday called on the Nigerian Army to ensure that the recently launched military operation codenamed “Golden Dawn” is done with rules of engagement without any form of intimidation on law-abiding citizens.

 

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide urged the army to guarantee that human  rights violations are not part of the newly launched Operation Golden Dawn in the South-East Zone.

 

The Apex Igbo Sociocultural group also called on the Federal Government and the South-East Governors to ensure that the Nigerian Army must abide by the rules of engagement with high levels of professionalism based on military ethical standards.

 

He advised that absolute professionalism must be allowed to drive Operation Golden Dawn, as the casualties of the previous Operation Python Dance are responsible for the increased violence and insecurity in the South East.

 

The army had, during the launching of the operation, said that the ‘Golden Dawn’ is an operation launched to stem the tide of criminality in the zone as the Yuletide approaches and also to checkmate emerging security challenges. Ohanaeze said that Igbos are foreseeing uncertainties and tensions if there are hidden agendas attached to the newly formed Operation Golden Dawn.

 

The group warned that the Military should not allow politicians to drag them into Anambra’s November 6th governorship elections.

 

Ohanaeze also warned that there should not be a repeat of the ugliest experiences of the previous Operation Python Dance in the zone characterized by intimidations, harassment of passengers and motorists, killings and dumping of corpses of suspected Biafra agitators, especially IPOB members in the bushes, and unlawful incarceration of innocent people.

 

The group said it expected that there must be a human face in Operation Golden Dawn, devoid of any kind of ethnic cleansing and dishonesty.

 

It was gathered that while the Exercise ‘Golden Dawn’ is for the South- East, the South-West and Edo would experience Exercise Still Waters, other parts of the North-Central and the Federal Capital Territory would have ‘Exercise Enduring peace’.

