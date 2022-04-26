Golden Eaglets camp opens Saturday

Segun Bailey ABUJA Training camp of the Golden Eaglets ahead of U-17 AFCON qualifiers in Ghana will open in Abuja this week Saturday, May 30th. Hundreds of hopefuls are expected to storm the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja in their quest to make the final squad.

The Eaglets under coach Nduka Ugbade will feature in a WAFU B tournament in Ghana to produce the two teams for the U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

The Nigerian schoolboys are drawn in Group A along with hosts Ghana and Togo in a qualifying tournament to be played in Cape Coast, from June 11 to 24. The Eaglets qualified for the last U-17 AFCON in Morocco only for the competition to be canceled on account of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

