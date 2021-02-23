Golden Eaglets know U-17 AFCON group rivals Wednesday

Golden Eaglets will know their opponents at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Wednesday after the draw for the tournament. The Eaglets were beaten finalists of WAFU B edition of the qualifiers in Togo as 12 teams qualified for the competition.

They include hosts Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Algeria, Cameroon and Congo. The virtual draw will be conducted by 2pm Nigerian time with the competition taking place between March 13 and 31 in Morocco.

The Coach Fatai Amoo squad had since resume camping in Abuja ahead of the competition. Meanwhile there are reports that the Nigeria Football Federation are eagerly seeking sponsorship from a state government in camping the Eaglets ahead of the African U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

An NFF official who pleaded anonymity disclosed that arrangements have reached advanced stage for the Eaglets to relocate their training camp from Abuja for their final preparations for next month’s continental contest

