Golden Eaglets not ready for WAFU B Tournament –Emmanuel Adukwu

The CEO of Mees Palace Football Academy, Jos, Emmanuel Adukwu, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said that the main motive for starting the Academy was to help Nigeria return to the glory days of the country’s football. Excerpts…

What motivated you to start the academy?

My motivation is in two folds, one is to ensure a continuous production line for the nation’s junior national teams coupled with the fact that every single academy in Nigeria before now will start at the age of 17 or 18, and the driving force for them was one or two years after, they quickly process these players, send them abroad and make money, nobody pays attention to the development of children at this level. However, for me this is a passion to watch these children grow from dayto- day, month-to-month and year-to-year. I want to see their transition from when they were U-10 to when they become professional players. Take children off the streets who ordinarily could not find their way into proper educational settings and provide them with scholarship. Seeing them going through secondary school and make them better individuals, even if they don’t eventually become footballer, let them be able to provide and fend for themselves in the future.

Would you say that playing grassroots football to some extent was part of the motivation for you?

When I started playing football as a child, we didn’t have any structure; the only thing we learnt was all by ourselves. Also the way the world is going, in the past in Nigeria, nobody challenged us in the age-grade competitions either U-17 or U-20, but the rest of the world have now taken the mandate of developing youth football, they are paying attention to it by starting early and now people can see that we can’t challenge teams in Europe anymore, we can’t challenge South Americans and anytime we get to the quarterfinal at any world tournament we roll out the drums, which was not the case in the past. What we are doing now at Mees Palace is to take Nigeria back to where we used to be, first at the age grade level and ultimately, helping Nigeria to win the senior World Cup for the first time. Combining education with football, how have you been able to merge these two for the kids? The kids at the soccer academy come to us at the age of 10, we try to mould them in the first two years to be sure they have the right character or they have talents even if they are indigent, after two years we can reasonably say these kids have future or career in football, thereafter the kids under the academy’s scholarship, goes into school. We have partnership with two schools, St. Murumba Boys High School, known famously for their football prowess and St. Johns College both on the Plateau. They have a 60percent discount on school fees for us on the children, and that’s the partnership. We send the kids there, they are in the school for the next six years, and when they are 16 or 17 and about to leave the academy, they would have had proper grooming in football culture and at the same time they would have picked up the first school leaving certificate.

If you say they will leave the academy when they are 16 or 17, how then do you recoup investments on them after six or seven years?

First, this for me is a passion, it’s not about recouping investments, God has blessed me and this is just my own way of giving a little back out of what God has done for me. I am just happy and committed to see them grow, see them off the streets. Watch them become something in the future. We also believe that at 18, we can find a club for them either in Europe, or at the local scene here, if not then we are happy to see them move on to something else. Some of them will move to the university even before they play for any team if we find out there are potential for kids like that, why not, I am happy to work with them at that level.

2020 has been a difficult year especially with the COVID-19 Pandemic and other things that happened, how much have these affected your plans for the academy?

This year has been an epic year, a year where everything went wrong. The plan we initially had for these children was for them to be in Sweden in July for the Toulon Tournament after which they will take tour to Holland and Germany before returning home, they would have been out of the country for a period of 28 days, that didn’t happen, but I know God has a reason for that, it set our development back for say like two years, but we will come through it. It didn’t just affects us alone, it affect football all over the planet, but gradually we will recover that lost time, that’s my belief.

Talking about producing players for the junior team, the U-17, U-20, what would you say has been your job since you started the academy four years ago especially seeing these kids play?

Every single time the kids step on the pitch, you won’t believe that the overriding motive is not for the kids to win, all we want to see sometimes is how they can be able to count a string of passes, 10, 11 or 15 passes at a go depending on the quality of the opponent, once that’s achieved, my joy is usually complete. I love to watch the passion with which they play, the joy, the precision, and to give hope to the fact that we can easily go back to our glory days. There was a time that Bendel Insurance was referred to as Benin Arsenal, there was a time Abiola Babes played crisp football, we want to go back to those days when people wanted to go to stadium to watch matches. I love that people always want to come to the stadium and watch the kids; it’s always a joy for me, which has been the motivation. We are teaching them football the right way, watch them play football the right way and have people coming to watch football played the right way.

Talking about the domestic league, how easy do you think you can achieve this considering the structure of our clubs in the country?

We have averagely six to seven years; I believe that Nigerian football would have changed in those years, it may not change drastically but I am of the opinion that something positive will happen. If it doesn’t, then we will have to cross the bridge when we get there, but something tells me that football will change for the better and this will only happen with positive people affecting football at the grassroots. Hopefully we can get that transition up to the Nigerian leagues, and hopefully to the national teams.

We failed at the U-20 level at the WAFU B Cup and the U-17 is in January, 2021. We are known for our strength in youth football but not anymore, do you see this changing soon with the coming of academies like Mees Palace?

I would like to come back to this interview maybe in the year 2030 when you will be able to say to me or the other way round and we will say that the spine of the Super Eagles that just won the World Cup are graduates of Mees Palace Football Academy, that’s how far I see the vision for the Academy. We are going to get to a stage whereby Nigerian teams will begin to play beautiful football at the youth level and it will be affected by academies like ours who have taught children how to play football the right way from the first day.

What’s your expectation from the U-17 ahead of the WAFU B U-17 Championships next year?

As at this moment, our U-17 team is not ready yet for a Cadet tournament scheduled for January, I don’t expect much, we are Nigeria, we always hope and pray without working, so hopefully, prayerfully, we will get past that hurdle, I pray it happen but if it doesn’t, I won’t be surprised at all. Hopefully we can come back and reset as we prepare for future tournaments.

Like this: Like Loading...